Sciens Building Solutions Expands Texas Footprint With Acquisition of Alarmtechs

Sciens Building Solutions has acquired Alarmtechs, Inc., a Katy, Texas-based fire and life safety provider with more than three decades of experience in low-voltage systems. The move strengthens Sciens’ presence in the Texas market and expands service capabilities for customers across the state’s major metropolitan areas.

Founded 34 years ago by Bill Waters, Alarmtechs provides installation, service, and monitoring for fire alarm, security integration, ERCES, access control, and sprinkler systems, with a specialty focus on multi-family new construction projects.

“I am looking forward to partnering with Sciens to help take the Alarmtechs team to the next level,” said Bill Waters, Alarmtechs Founder. “We have wonderful employees and great customers and to see this partnership drive more success for those folks means everything to us. Our employees are considered family, and we are happy to have partnered with a group that we trust to take care of them and provide additional opportunities for their professional development.”

For Sciens, the acquisition marks another step in its expansion strategy.

“Alarmtechs is a highly respected fire and life safety company who expands our ability to provide the full Sciens Service Suite (S3) in the important and growing Texas market,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “Along with our many other Divisions in Texas, we are excited to partner with Bill and his family-focused business, which is nicely positioned to provide local, regional, and national service support to our expanding customer base.”

With Alarmtechs now part of its portfolio, Sciens continues to broaden its North American footprint while maintaining a focus on regional expertise and customer relationships.