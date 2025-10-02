RapidFire Names Veteran CFO Ken Obermeyer to Lead Financial Strategy

RapidFire Safety & Security has appointed Ken Obermeyer as its new Chief Financial Officer, the company announced. The move is aimed at bolstering RapidFire’s financial leadership amid an aggressive growth agenda.

Obermeyer joins RapidFire with more than 32 years of experience in the security and life-safety sector. Before this appointment, he served as CFO at Interface Security Systems for 27 years, overseeing financial operations for one of the industry’s leading providers. His earlier roles include vice president of finance at Centennial Security Systems and controller for an Ohio-based security business that later formed the foundation of Centennial.

RapidFire CEO and Founder Mike McLeod stated he had previously collaborated with Obermeyer over an 18-year period, during which their joint efforts included executing over 40 acquisitions. “This is a big deal for us, and the fact that Ken chose to join our team speaks volumes about our vision and the team we’re building here,” McLeod said.

Adam Lucas of RapidFire’s private equity partner, Concentric Equity Partners, added that Obermeyer’s “decades of experience building fire and life safety businesses and financial leadership will make him a valued member of the team as RapidFire continues to execute upon its strategic growth plans.”

St. Louis-based RapidFire, backed by Concentric Equity Partners, operates under a “Buy & Build” model aimed at expanding its operations across the Midwest, Southwest, and Western U.S. in the fire, life safety and electronic security markets.