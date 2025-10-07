Securitas Technology Unveils 2026 Global Technology Outlook Report

Securitas Technology has released its 2026 Global Technology Outlook Report, providing a data-rich analysis of the technologies, strategies and business drivers shaping investment in the electronic security industry for the coming year and beyond.

Now in its eighth year, the report has become a benchmark for insights into emerging trends influencing both manufacturers and end users across the global security market. It combines survey data from more than 4,500 Securitas Technology clients in 17 countries with findings from a third-party blind survey of 575 security and loss prevention professionals in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and Australia.

“The Technology Outlook Report is grounded in our commitment to innovation, our deep connection to our clients and industry partners, and our data-based thought leadership,” said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO of Securitas Technology. “Our goal is to continue to be a trusted advisor in security technology, helping clients stay ahead of evolving trends shaping the future of the industry.”

Three key trends defining 2026

The 2026 edition identifies three dominant forces expected to guide technology innovation and purchasing decisions:

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to accelerate security transformation, with new applications in identity management, anomaly detection, and integrated security management. Organizations are increasingly exploring generative AI for natural language searches, contextual understanding and automation.

Cloud-based systems have become mainstream as organizations shift from on-premise infrastructure to cloud platforms for centralized management, scalability, and efficiency. About 18% of organizations report being fully cloud-based today and 34% expect to be within five years.

Advanced sensors are seeing broader adoption, with 48% of organizations already integrating them into security systems and another 35% planning implementation within 12 to 18 months. These sensors are being leveraged not only for traditional environmental monitoring but also to enhance compliance, safety and business operations.

Business drivers behind technology investment

Beyond specific technologies, the report highlights how today’s volatile security landscape is pushing organizations to invest in systems that improve employee safety, strengthen crisis communications, and bolster risk intelligence and disaster recovery. AI-driven analytics are also transforming incident response, integrating alarm management tools and automated threat anticipation for faster decision-making.

Another emerging priority is deriving business value from security systems. According to the report, more organizations are using integrated technologies to support wider goals, including operational efficiency, sustainability and improved customer and employee experiences.

A data-driven roadmap

Securitas Technology’s 2026 Global Technology Outlook Report aims to help clients develop forward-looking strategies in an era of intelligence-led security. As Byerly emphasized, the company’s focus remains on “delivering insights that help clients make sound investment decisions and achieve their security program objectives.”

To access the full report, go here.