Security 101 Acquires SETEC to Grow Mid-Atlantic Footprint

Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and national provider of commercial security solutions, announced the acquisition of Security & Energy Technologies Corporation (SETEC), a Chantilly, Va.–based systems integrator serving commercial and federal government clients.

The move marks Security 101’s 19th strategic acquisition and expands its presence in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 1987, SETEC provides design, installation and integration of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection and life-safety systems. The company is known for its technical expertise, long-term maintenance contracts and customer relationships across enterprise and government sectors, according to the announcement.

SETEC was founded and co-owned by Chet Hahne and Mark Morgan. Robert Donnelly, a longtime member of the leadership team, will serve as general manager, overseeing operations in the Washington, D.C. region.

“We’re excited to welcome SETEC to the Security 101 family,” stated Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. “Their strong reputation, technical expertise, and customer relationships in the D.C. corridor align perfectly with our growth strategy and strengthen our ability to serve the federal market.”

“For nearly four decades, SETEC has been built on hard work, integrity, and a commitment to doing what’s right for our customers,” said Hahne. “Joining Security 101 ensures that legacy continues to grow within a national organization that shares our values.”

Donnelly added, “Our dedication to customer service hasn’t changed, but now we have the strength of a national network behind us. With Security 101, we’re positioned to take on larger, more complex projects across both commercial and federal markets.”

The acquisition reinforces Security 101’s national growth strategy and strengthens its foundation in the Washington, D.C. and federal markets.