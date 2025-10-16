Vision Technologies Appoints Drew Sherman as President

Vision Technologies has appointed Drew Sherman as its new president, effective October 6. In his new role, Sherman will lead the company’s strategic growth and operational excellence, building on Vision’s established foundation as a national commercial and federal systems integrator.

“Drew is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of success managing complex operations and driving growth in critical industries,” said Cullen Hitt, managing director for Hitt Holding Corporation. “We are confident his experience will be invaluable as Vision continues to drive exponential growth building solutions for smart spaces across these same industries.”

Sherman brings more than 26 years of leadership experience spanning the military, construction, facilities management, and mechanical and electrical service and maintenance sectors. Most recently, he served as senior vice president for ABM’s Mission Critical business unit, focusing on data center maintenance, UPS, batteries, and high voltage electrical power. His background also includes overseeing critical facility and data center operations for high-profile clients such as the FBI Headquarters and the U.S. Secret Service Headquarters.

A retired U.S. Marine infantry officer, Sherman served for 22 years, progressing through roles from rifleman to task force commander. He holds a Ph.D. in management with a concentration in leadership and organizational change, a Master of Science in construction management, and a Bachelor of Science in business administration and economics. He is a Project Management Professional (PMP) and holds certifications in advanced and executive leadership.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Vision Technologies,” Sherman said. “Vision has a reputation for a strong culture and respected industry relationships, and I look forward to working with this diverse and talented team to build on that legacy and achieve our next phase, delivering even greater value to our customers.”

Vision Technologies stated that Sherman’s appointment marks a new chapter for the company, noting that his leadership experience and alignment with the company’s culture will help accelerate growth as a nationwide systems integrator.