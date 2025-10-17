Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Sound & Communications Systems

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, a major provider of fire protection, life safety and security services in the U.S., has acquired Sound & Communications Systems (SCSI), a Lafayette, La.–based firm specializing in security, fire alarm, video surveillance and nurse call systems with emphasis on healthcare and education customers.

The deal is intended to strengthen Pye-Barker’s reach in the healthcare sector, enabling the company to offer integrated life safety and security solutions to hospitals and other care facilities.

SCSI provides design, installation, inspection, testing and monitoring of systems including security, fire alarms, access control, video surveillance, communication systems, nurse call and paging/intercom. The company collaborates with facility owners, architects and engineers to deliver solutions tailored to patient privacy, safety and operational efficiency.

Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor commented that SCSI brings deep healthcare systems expertise to his organization.

“SCSI is committed to doing the right thing for the communities around us, just like the team at Pye-Barker," said Michael Baumbach, owner of Sound & Communications Systems. “Joining Pye-Barker is a great opportunity for our associates and mission to grow, enhance our fully integrated services for our customers, and join a family culture where we all belong."

SCSI will continue to serve its Louisiana client base under the new ownership. Pye-Barker was represented in the transaction by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP, while SCSI was represented by Mark Sandler of SPP Advisors.

With over 250 locations and some 8,000 employees, Pye-Barker calls itself the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems.