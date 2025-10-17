Minuteman Expands Into Texas With Turnkey Security Partnership

Minuteman Security & Life Safety expands into Texas through a partnership with Austin-based Turnkey Security, strengthening its technical capabilities and regional reach.
Related To: 
Oct. 17, 2025
2 min read
68f2b614e8ee56f1b99a32f9 Minuteman Turnkey

Minuteman Security & Life Safety announced a strategic move with Turnkey Security, an Austin, Texas-based systems integrator recognized for its technical expertise and customer relationships across government, education and enterprise sectors. 

As part of the collaboration, Turnkey Security will become a core component of Minuteman’s expanded service offerings, strengthening its technical capabilities and customer reach. 

Founded in 1998, Turnkey Security has earned a strong reputation as a trusted security systems integrator serving organizations such as the University of Texas, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas A&M University, Austin Convention Center and Whole Foods Corporate HQ. 

The partnership marks Minuteman’s official entry into the Texas market, combining Turnkey’s 27 years of local experience with Minuteman’s national resources and innovation. 

“This is more than an expansion, it’s an alignment of shared values and vision,” said Ron Oetjen, President of Minuteman Security & Life Safety. “Richard Martinez and the Turnkey team have built a brand defined by trust, responsiveness, and excellence. By joining forces, we’re combining Turnkey’s proven customer relationships and Texas expertise with Minuteman’s full-service capabilities, advanced technology partnerships, and nationwide reach.”

Turnkey brings specialized capabilities in engineering, design-build, project management and complex security integrations from new construction to modernization of existing facilities. The company’s hands-on approach has earned long-term client trust and certifications across leading security technologies, according to an announcement. 

“Minuteman’s growth and commitment to innovation mirror what we’ve always stood for, which is customer-first service and technical excellence,” stated Martinez, Founder of Turnkey Security. “This partnership means our customers across Texas will now have access to expanded resources, deeper service coverage, and the strength of a national integrator that truly values people and performance.” 

Together, Minuteman and Turnkey will serve customers across Texas and the southwest with integrated solutions in access control, video surveillance, cybersecurity, life safety and managed services.

Sign up for SecurityInfoWatch Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

UltraViolet Cyber Acquires Black Duck’s Application Security Testing Services
Stone Security Launches Canadian Operations With TSS Integration
Take Control of Your Physical Security Systems
Sponsored
Are Manual Site Surveys Costing You?
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of SecurityInfoWatch, create an account today!