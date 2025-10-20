SAGE Integration Adds Industry Veterans Milt Newman and Thomas “Tad” Dowdy to Leadership Roster

SAGE Integration, Inc., a national security integration provider serving enterprise clients across logistics, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure, has announced the addition of two seasoned professionals to its leadership team.

Milt "Milton" Newman joins as Strategic Accounts and Procurement Manager, and Thomas "Tad" Dowdy joins as Operations Manager for Logistics and Aviation Verticals. Together, they bring more than six decades of combined experience in electronic security, operations, and end-user management to SAGE’s rapidly growing organization.

With a 40-year career spanning both end-user and integrator roles, Newman has earned a reputation for technical excellence and client-focused problem-solving. Known for his ability to "find and put together the right widgets to achieve exactly what the client envisioned," he brings a deep understanding of how to translate customer needs into high-performing security solutions.

John Nemerofsky, SAGE Integration's Chief Operating Officer, said, "SAGE Integration is incredibly grateful to welcome Milt Newman to our team. His extensive experience and passion for the security industry will greatly enhance our ability to serve our clients effectively. We are excited to see the innovative solutions he will bring to our projects."

Dowdy, who began his career in logistics and corporate security in the early 1990s before moving into systems integration, offers extensive expertise in the logistics and aviation sectors. His leadership experience and operational insight will play a key role in strengthening SAGE’s capabilities in these critical verticals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tad to the SAGE team!" added Nemerofsky. "His logistics and aviation security expertise undoubtedly strengthens our sales team bench, subject matter expertise, and client offerings."

For more information about SAGE Integration and its team, visit www.sageintegration.com.