Minuteman Security & Life Safety Names New CEO

Minuteman Security & Life Safety, based in Andover, Mass., announced a leadership transition to support its next phase of growth. Effective January 1, 2026, founder and current CEO Joseph Lynch will assume the role of Chairman of the Board, while company President Ron Oetjen will be promoted to CEO.

The transition is part of a succession plan developed over the past year to ensure a seamless shift in responsibilities and maintain Minuteman’s momentum. The plan underscores the company’s focus on stable, strategic growth and the continued evolution of its leadership team.

Lynch founded Minuteman in 1988 and has guided the company from its beginnings as a New England alarm installer to a national systems integrator generating more than $200 million in revenue. Under his leadership, Minuteman has completed seven acquisitions since 2023, unified operations nationwide, and cultivated a culture centered on employee development, customer trust, and community safety.

“It has been the honor of my life to build Minuteman into the company it is today,” said Lynch. “From our start in Massachusetts to becoming a nationally recognized integrator, our growth has always been fueled by an unwavering focus on protecting people and organizations. As we enter this next chapter, I am confident that Ron’s leadership and vision will take Minuteman to new heights. I look forward to continuing to support the company as Board Chairman.”

Oetjen joined Minuteman through its 2023 acquisition of Strategic Solutions (S3) and has helped drive national expansion, cultural integration, and operational excellence. Known for emphasizing process discipline and employee development, Oetjen has contributed to positioning the company as a trusted partner across enterprise, healthcare, higher education, and critical infrastructure markets.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment in Minuteman’s history,” said Oetjen. “Joe has built an incredible foundation, and together with our talented team, we’ve created a culture of innovation, unity, and relentless customer focus. Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our national footprint, invest in our people, and lead the industry in proactive, technology-driven security solutions.”

As Chairman, Lynch will guide Minuteman’s long-term vision and strategic priorities, while Oetjen will lead the company’s next growth phase focused on operational excellence, scalability, and collaboration across its national organization.