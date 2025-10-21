Vector Security Acquires Carolina Video Security

Vector Security announced the acquisition of Carolina Video Security (CVSI), a North Carolina-based security firm.

The acquisition strengthens Vector Security’s presence in the state and reinforces its focus on providing intelligent commercial security and video services. Under the agreement, CVSI’s team will continue operating from its Raleigh branch, ensuring continuity of service for existing customers during the transition.

Pam Petrow, President and CEO of Vector Security, stated the acquisition highlights the company’s commitment to growing its commercial business as it expands intelligent video capabilities to meet evolving customer needs.

“The CVSI team shares our passion for providing innovative security solutions with a personal touch,” Petrow said. “We’re excited to welcome CVSI’s customers and employees into the Vector Security family.”

Brad Silvernail, President of CVSI, said joining Vector Security represents an opportunity to grow and enhance how the company serves its customers. He noted that Vector Security shares CVSI’s values and community commitment and that the partnership ensures customers remain in capable hands.

For nearly two decades, CVSI has delivered security services throughout North Carolina. Through the acquisition, Vector Security customers will gain access to expanded resources, advanced technologies, and additional support while maintaining the personalized service they expect.

Legal counsel for Vector Security was provided by attorneys from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney led by Mary Ann Dunham. Morningstar Law Group, led by Chris Fulmer, represented CVSI, with sell-side representation by Jerry Wilkins of Security Products Marketing.

Vector Security is a sister company of the Philadelphia Contributionship, a mutual insurance company, and currently provides technology-based security and automation solutions to nearly 400,000 homes and businesses across 58 branch locations.