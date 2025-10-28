Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands Utah Presence with Acquisition of Zion Fire & Security

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has expanded its Utah footprint with the acquisition of Zion Fire & Security, strengthening its full-service life safety offerings in the state.

Based in St. George, Utah, Zion Fire & Security delivers a full suite of commercial fire alarm, suppression, and security solutions, including advanced alarm systems, motion sensors, surveillance cameras, and access control. The company also provides automation technologies that allow customers to control and monitor their systems remotely through an intuitive interface. Its 24/7 monitoring center ensures continuous protection for clients’ properties against fire and security threats.

"At Zion, we've always prided ourselves on our wide-ranging, comprehensive fire and life safety services," said Michael Orchard, CEO and co-owner of Zion Fire & Security. "Joining Pye-Barker allows us to take this to the next level, strengthening our customer offerings to do what we do best — saving lives and property alike."

"Welcoming Zion Fire & Security to the Pye-Barker team is a great honor," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Their unwavering dedication to fire and life protection services is reflected in their community impact and the invaluable industry knowledge held by their skilled technicians. I have no doubt that they will be a meaningful addition to our family here at Pye-Barker."

Zion’s experienced technicians will continue to serve customers under the Pye-Barker name, ensuring continuity and local expertise. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.