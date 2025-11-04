Minuteman Security & Life Safety Expands NY Presence With Acquisition of Life Safety Integrated Systems

Minuteman Security & Life Safety today announced the acquisition of Life Safety Integrated Systems (LSIS), a Buffalo-based systems integrator with more than two decades of experience in the security and life safety sector.

The move expands Minuteman’s footprint across New York State, strengthening its ability to deliver local expertise and faster service to both new and existing customers.

“Bringing LSIS into the Minuteman family allows us to better support our customers across New York State with the same level of partnership, innovation, and reliability they’ve come to expect,” said Ron Oetjen, President of Minuteman Security & Life Safety. “It’s not only about expanding our reach, it’s about investing in the incredible talent LSIS has built and aligning our combined strengths to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Jeremy McAfee, President of LSIS, added, “Joining Minuteman opens a new chapter for LSIS, one where our team gains the resources, scale, and support to continue doing what we do best: delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions. We’re excited to be part of a company that shares our commitment to people, customers, and community.”

LSIS’s integration enhances Minuteman’s end-to-end capabilities in security, fire, and life safety systems, from design and installation to long-term service and support. The acquisition also builds on Minuteman’s rapid national expansion, which has driven more than 300% growth in the past two years and extended its reach into Texas and other regions.