Pye Barker Expands Into Hawaii With Lifeline Fire and Security Buy

Pye‑Barker Fire & Safety has entered Hawaii through the acquisition of proactive video-monitoring firm Lifeline Fire & Security, marking its first operation in the state and expanding its footprint to 47 states.

Founded in 2019, Lifeline Fire & Security offers AI-driven video verification, live operator intervention, access control and mobile proactive video monitoring. The company positions its proactive video monitoring as a crime prevention solution capable of reducing the need for on-site security guards by increasing real-time intervention coverage.

Pye-Barker says the acquisition allows it to offer “cutting-edge protection” by combining its life-safety systems experience with Lifeline’s entrepreneurial team, which shares Pye-Barker’s people-first values.

Lifeline’s co-owner Todd Bedford says the move allows the team to bring its life-saving security solutions to more communities as part of a larger organization that emphasizes customer and team support.

“Proactive video monitoring is the future of security,” Bedford says, noting that joining Pye-Barker enables Lifeline to expand its offerings within an integrated life safety services model and a family-like culture that strengthens support for both customers and employees.

Lifeline’s Hawaii-based operations and full technician team will continue to serve customers locally under the acquisition.

Legal counsel for Pye-Barker in the transaction was provided by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.