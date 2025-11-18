Everon Establishes 4 Regions, Names Senior Vice Presidents

Commercial security integrator Everon announced a reorganization of its U.S. operations into four distinct regions, effective immediately, alongside the appointment of senior executives to lead each region.
As part of the company’s strategic shift, Everon has established the regions as Central/Gulf, East, North/West and Pacific. The intent is to allow more focused leadership and cross-team collaboration with aims to enhance service and installation delivery and strengthen customer value.
Mike McWilliams, Everon’s president and chief operating officer, said the new structure will empower leaders and teams to be nearer to customers, make decisions faster and deliver high-quality service. He noted that the company is also welcoming proven leaders whose experience will help strengthen partnerships, drive accountability and accelerate growth.
The newly appointed senior vice presidents are:
Kwame Williams will lead the Central/Gulf Region. Williams brings nearly 25 years of industry experience including roles at Red Hawk Fire & Security, ADT Commercial and Everon. He most recently served as senior vice president for Everon’s Central region.
Tondria Lopeztello will lead the Pacific Region. With 32 years of expertise across sales, operations and national accounts, Lopeztello has led Everon’s Los Angeles district — one of its largest markets — for the past seven years.
Jim Hampton will head the East Region. Hampton brings more than 27 years of industry experience and most recently served as vice president and general manager of Everon’s Alabama, Georgia and Carolinas offices. He is also a U.S. Air Force veteran with 30 years of service.
Brian Willis will lead the North/West Region. Willis has over 25 years of experience in sales and operations leadership including building teams for Everon. He most recently served as vice president and general manager for the Northern California area.
With this realignment, Everon said it will sharpen its operational agility and bolster leadership visibility across regional markets reinforcing its national platform with enhanced local responsiveness.
“Each of these leaders brings decades of experience and a track record of success that will help us to strengthen partnerships both in and outside of our organization, drive accountability across our entire customer base, and accelerate growth,” McWilliams stated.