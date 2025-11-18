Everon Establishes 4 Regions, Names Senior Vice Presidents

Commercial security integrator Everon announced a reorganization of its U.S. operations into four distinct regions, effective immediately, alongside the appointment of senior executives to lead each region.

As part of the company’s strategic shift, Everon has established the regions as Central/Gulf, East, North/West and Pacific. The intent is to allow more focused leadership and cross-team collaboration with aims to enhance service and installation delivery and strengthen customer value.

Mike McWilliams, Everon’s president and chief operating officer, said the new structure will empower leaders and teams to be nearer to customers, make decisions faster and deliver high-quality service. He noted that the company is also welcoming proven leaders whose experience will help strengthen partnerships, drive accountability and accelerate growth.

The newly appointed senior vice presidents are: