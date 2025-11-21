Pye-Barker Grows Texas Footprint With Acquisition

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Texas Homeland Security & Sound, expanding its fire protection presence in Texas and adding security, access control, video surveillance and fire alarm expertise to its service offerings across the state.
Nov. 21, 2025
Pye-Barker and Texas Homeland Security & Sound team members. The acquisition adds security and fire alarm capabilities to support full fire code compliance for communities across the state.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Texas Homeland Security & Sound, a commercial security provider serving the region from Lubbock to San Antonio, Austin and Houston. The company says the acquisition expands its fire protection branch presence in Texas and enables Pye-Barker to offer full fire code compliance to more communities across the state.

Texas Homeland Security & Sound installs, services and monitors commercial security, access control, video surveillance and fire alarm systems. According to the announcement, the company designs systems tailored to customer needs and works with a wide range of video surveillance equipment.

Owner Chris Williamson said the opportunity to join Pye-Barker appealed to him because the company is the largest fully integrated fire protection and life safety provider in the United States and is committed to customer service.

Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor said adding Texas Homeland Security & Sound aligns with the company’s strategy to grow as a full-service life safety provider delivering both fire protection and security solutions.

The team at Texas Homeland Security & Sound will continue to serve its customers. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP served as legal counsel to Pye-Barker in the transaction.

