Securitas Technology Donation Supports Gary Sinise Foundation

Securitas Technology selected the Gary Sinise Foundation as its charity of choice during the Global Security Exchange Conference (GSX) in September, turning booth engagement at the show into support for veterans, first responders, and their families.

The company presented a check to the Foundation’s leadership during a visit to its headquarters in Franklin, Tenn. Established in 2011 by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Foundation received a significant donation tied to the number of GSX attendees who visited the Securitas Technology booth.

Tony Byerly, Global President & CEO of Securitas Technology, said the initiative reflects the company’s purpose and reinforces its broader commitment to social responsibility.

“At Securitas Technology, our purpose is to help make your world a safer place — and that includes supporting those who dedicate their lives to protecting others,” said Byerly. “We’re honored to contribute to the Gary Sinise Foundation and the incredible work they do for our nation’s heroes.”

Byerly added that conversations with GSX 2025 attendees helped drive the effort, describing the engagement as a reminder of how the industry can come together to make an impact that extends beyond business. The company stated that the donation highlights its focus on integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness, underscoring its belief that safety is rooted in people, purpose, and community.