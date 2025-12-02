Securitas Technology Acquires Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group

Securitas Technology has announced the acquisition of Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group. The company said the deal strengthens its commitment to delivering client-focused solutions and expands its reach across North America.

“This acquisition aligns with our focus and commitment to deliver best-in-class security solutions while keeping our clients at the center of everything we do,” said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO of Securitas Technology. He added that the company looks forward to creating added value for clients across Florida.

According to the announcement, the acquisition expands Securitas Technology’s service coverage throughout Florida. By combining resources and expertise, the company stated it is positioned to deliver a stronger client experience for both new and existing customers.

“Expanding our presence in Florida allows us to deliver stronger local coverage while also enhancing our support of regional and national clients in the region,” Byerly said. “This partnership leverages unique capabilities like Sonitrol's CORE cloud platform alongside Securitas Technology’s expansive resources.”

New cloud-based Sonitrol offering

Securitas Technology will now extend Sonitrol’s cloud-based offering to new and existing clients. The company said the platform supports greater flexibility, scalability and remote management while delivering access to Sonitrol’s audio verification technology through a secure cloud environment.

The announcement highlights Sonitrol’s 60-year history of innovation in areas such as reducing false alarms and enhancing verified response. Level 5 Security Group adds more than four decades of experience providing integrated electronic security solutions across South Florida.