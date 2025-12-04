Alarm.com, Everon Launch Integrated Solution for Commercial Security Customers

Alarm.com and Everon have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at bringing a unified commercial security platform to Everon customers.

The collaboration is designed to provide a single console that enables integrated management of intrusion protection, access control, remote video monitoring and business operations. According to an announcement, the partnership responds to growing demand for commercial security platforms that connect with existing infrastructure while supporting remote management across a range of business environments.

Dan Kerzner, President of Platforms Business at Alarm.com, stated the partnership enables broader adoption of enterprise-grade mobile capabilities and combines Alarm.com’s platform technology with Everon’s operational reach.

Everon CEO Don Young expressed the collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to next-generation technology that supports customer engagement with security and life-safety systems.

“By collaborating with a global technology leader like Alarm.com, we’re ensuring that innovation remains at the heart of what we do — empowering enterprises with a transformative platform that redefines how they manage and engage with their security and life-safety systems,” Young said.

Capabilities included in the initial integration

The companies outlined several areas where the partnership will expand platform capabilities and introduce new functionality for Everon customers. These include:

Mobile integration and customer functionality — The integration is built on the Alarm.com for Business platform, offering mobile features such as panel arm and disarm, real-time activity views, user management and push notification options. The companies said the partnership will continue to expand functionality in areas that include intrusion management, employee oversight, customer service integration and notification customization.

Expanded video and monitoring tools — The platform extends to Alarm.com for Business commercial offerings, including OpenEye enterprise video surveillance and analytics tied to security events. The announcement also notes plans for future development of remote video monitoring integration and related functionality.

Scalability for enterprise customers — The companies said the partnership supports Everon’s customer base with a scalable platform suited for basic intrusion needs as well as advanced multi-location management. Alarm.com for Business integrates with existing control panels to enable app-based management while avoiding heavy infrastructure replacement.

For Everon’s enterprise customers, the platform is positioned to centralize oversight through tools for inspections, reporting and technician tracking. Additional planned enhancements include future integration with Everon’s monitoring and management suite and its order-to-cash tool, aimed at improving operational visibility, streamlining workflows and supporting more seamless billing.