CPI Security Funds First Drone for Steele Creek Fire Department

In an announcement, CPI Security Chief Product Officer Steve Butkovich stated the company is committed to deploying technology that saves lives and protects property. “We’re excited to see how this drone makes a difference in our community,” said.

Steele Creek Fire Chief Chris Hardin said the new equipment will strengthen water rescue operations on Lake Wylie and broaden land search and rescue capabilities. “This drone is a game-changer for our water and land rescue operations,” he said. “We sincerely thank CPI for their support and for investing in the safety of our community.”

The fire department also recently hosted an FAA Part 107 drone pilot certification class in which 12 firefighters earned certification.

CPI Security bills itself as the largest privately held security and home automation company in the Southeast and provides professional installation, 24/7 customer support and an all-in-one smart security system managed through a single app.

The company’s Real Time Response service supports professional monitoring and emergency response and is aided by relationships with local first responders. Since its founding in 1991, CPI Security has earned multiple industry awards.