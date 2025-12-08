Security-Net Adds Digitronics CEO Mala Grover as Newest Member

Security-Net has expanded its Mid-Atlantic presence with the addition of Mala Grover, President and CEO of Digitronics, as the organization’s newest member.

The Herndon, Va.-based company strengthens Security-Net’s coverage across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia while bringing deep experience in federal government security projects.

Grover has three decades of experience in the security industry and has led Digitronics for more than 20 years. The woman-owned small business specializes in the design, installation and support of advanced electronic security systems and holds both CSEIP and UL 2050 certifications, allowing it to work in highly regulated government environments. Digitronics has also grown its commercial market presence while applying the same design and implementation rigor to private sector clients.

“Security-Net is truly an elite group of seasoned companies spread across the United States,” Grover stated in an announcement. “One of the biggest benefits is the network itself and having trusted partners across the country who I can reach out to for support on projects or team with to get them completed on time and within budget. It’s like having an extended arm that helps me deliver the best possible service to my customers.”

With Digitronics joining the organization, Security-Net gains additional depth in federal government integration and strengthens its coverage in the Washington, D.C. corridor.

“Mala brings an exceptional level of professionalism and technical expertise to the group,” said Roy Stephenson, Director of Business Development for Utah Yamas Controls and a long-time Security-Net member. “Her company’s experience in the federal sector, along with its UL 2050 certification, adds a tremendous amount of value to Security-Net’s collective capabilities.”

Grover began her security industry career in 1995 after working in international business. A single $450 project eventually grew into a company supporting large-scale federal installations, including projects with the U.S. Department of Education. Digitronics now employs 23 people, including Grover’s son, who is contributing to the company’s commercial market expansion.

Security-Net has 19 members with a broad North American and international footprint. Members share best practices, technical knowledge and training initiatives and collaborate on customer projects that require national account-level service.