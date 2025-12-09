Kevin Darnell Joins LVC Companies as Strategic Partnerships Director

LVC Companies announced that industry veteran Kevin Darnell has joined the organization as Strategic Partnerships Director, a role focused on expanding national alliances, strengthening partner relationships, and supporting growth across the company’s integrated fire protection, life safety, security and technology solutions.

Darnell comes to LVC after almost five years with Hanwha Vision, where he served as director of business development. His work spanned major vertical markets including retail and restaurants, cannabis, banking and finance, stadiums and arenas, and casinos. During that time, he helped organizations deploy surveillance and security technologies aimed at strengthening loss prevention, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing business performance.

With more than 30 years of retail leadership experience, Darnell has established himself as a specialist in loss prevention, asset protection and operational strategy. His career includes senior roles at several well-known retail brands such as Caleres, Radio Shack, Dollar General, Bass Pro Shops, Kmart Corp., Michael’s Stores and Lowe’s. This background gives him a practitioner-level understanding of the challenges enterprise organizations face and the technologies needed to support safety, security and business continuity, according to the announcement.

In his new role, Darnell will focus on developing and advancing strategic partnerships that support LVC’s mission of delivering comprehensive, customer-focused solutions that protect people, property and operations. According to the company, his consultative approach and long-standing industry experience will help strengthen LVC’s national presence.

“Kevin brings a rare combination of practitioner insight and technology leadership,” said Bert Bongard, LVC President and CEO. “He understands what enterprise organizations need from their integration partners and knows how to connect strategy, service, and solutions in a way that delivers meaningful outcomes.”

Kelsey Kerling, LVC director of national sales and strategic initiatives, added that Darnell’s leadership will help elevate the value LVC delivers to its customers.