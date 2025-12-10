Pye-Barker Acquires Alcom Security Systems, OK-SEE

Pye‑Barker Fire & Safety announced it has acquired Alcom Security Systems, an Oklahoma-based security and alarms provider, along with its sister company OK‑SEE, a mobile security trailer firm.

The acquisitions aim to strengthen Pye-Barker's integrated life safety services in the Oklahoma City area and accelerate its adoption of proactive video monitoring technology across its offerings.

Alcom Security Systems delivers service, testing and maintenance for security, fire alarm, access control and 24/7 monitoring systems. Over more than 30 years in business the company has built a reputation for high standards in training, technical skills and service quality.

OK-SEE Security Trailers provides mobile security solutions that use proactive video monitoring to help guard against theft, vandalism, structural damage and environmental risks. The company says its services lead to faster police response times, fewer false alarms and improved threat prevention.

In remarks included in the announcement, Alcom and OK-SEE co-owners expressed confidence in the partnership. “We are family businesses, so it was important to us that we continued our journey with a company that puts people first like Pye-Barker does,” said Mike McKinney. His sister, Taylor McKinney, added that they look forward to expanding their proactive security technology to protect more lives and properties under Pye-Barker’s support.

From Pye-Barker’s side, CEO Bart Proctor noted that “furthering our proactive video monitoring presence is an important step” and praised Alcom and OK-SEE for their strong reputation in innovative services and customer care.

The existing technicians from Alcom and OK-SEE will continue serving customers in Oklahoma under the new ownership. The sellers were advised by Vertex Capital, and Pye-Barker was represented by law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP.