ISC West 2026 Unveils Keynote Lineup and AI-Driven Learning Platform

ISC West 2026 organizers announced a keynote speaker lineup and new education features for the security industry event taking place March 23-27 in Las Vegas.

Presented in collaboration with the Security Industry Association (SIA), the conference’s education program is designed to address key challenges and opportunities facing security professionals, with a focus on digital identity, perimeter security and converged security approaches.

The SIA Education@ISC program will feature a three-day keynote series along with educational sessions that bring together public and private sector experts to examine cybersecurity, digital trust and other pressing security issues.

Keynotes to consider

The keynote program will span three days and focus on how security leaders are addressing evolving physical digital and human-centric risks.

March 25: The Battlefield Beyond the Fence: What National Security Teaches Us About Vulnerabilities, Trust & Protection

Featuring Haywood Talcove, chief executive officer for government at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Paul Eckloff, senior director of public affairs at LexisNexis Special Services, the opening keynote examines how evolving threats exploit vulnerabilities across physical access points digital systems and human processes. Drawing on Eckloff’s 23 years with the U.S. Secret Service and Talcove’s work alongside federal law enforcement, the session explores how adversaries undermine trust and resilience and how public-private partnerships continuous assessment and preventive technologies can help detect exploitation patterns before financial or physical harm occurs.

March 26: Securing the Full Spectrum: AI-Driven Resilience in a Converged Security Era

Keith White, chief safety and security officer at Salesforce, presents a vision for enterprise security that brings physical protection and cybersecurity together. The session focuses on how AI and automation can bridge digital and physical defenses to support a converged security approach built around a human-led security ecosystem.

March 27: The Human Nature of Cyber Security

Presented by the SIA Women in Security Forum, Jessica Barker, a cybersecurity expert author and speaker, examines how human bias contributes to online manipulation. The keynote applies psychology sociology and neuroscience to explain how cyber criminals operate and provides insight into strengthening the human element of cybersecurity.

Tracks highlight security convergence

The 2026 education program will introduce four specialized tracks covering digital trust and identity data center security perimeter security and converged security. The tracks are:

Digital Trust and Identity – Explores the evolution of identity technologies, from Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credentials to biometric authentication and mobile credentials, this track highlights interoperability and multi-manufacturer ecosystems.





– Explores the evolution of identity technologies, from Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credentials to biometric authentication and mobile credentials, this track highlights interoperability and multi-manufacturer ecosystems. Data Center Security – Examines the unique challenges, specialized design, system integration and risk considerations required to protect this rapidly expanding segment of critical infrastructure.





– Examines the unique challenges, specialized design, system integration and risk considerations required to protect this rapidly expanding segment of critical infrastructure. Perimeter Security – Looks beyond the built environment to assess layered defense systems and strategies designed to safeguard both physical and digital assets.





– Looks beyond the built environment to assess layered defense systems and strategies designed to safeguard both physical and digital assets. Converged Security – Addresses the convergence of physical and cybersecurity domains by integrating Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and cloud platforms to deliver unified protection across operational environments.

Chris Peckham, an ISC West event speaker who serves on the SIA Education@ISC Advisory Board and chairs SIA’s Learning & Development Committee, explains the tracks are meant to reflect changes in how security systems operate in a connected environment.

“The new identity-focused tracks underscore the industry’s continued evolution away from traditional siloed solutions,” says Peckham, who is COO at Ollivier Corp. “By examining interoperable digital identity frameworks, resilient data center security architectures, layered perimeter defense strategies, and the convergence of physical and cyber systems through IoT-enabled devices and cloud platforms, security professionals will learn how to design scalable and integrated security systems that anticipate risk, adapt to emerging technologies, and safeguard operations in a digitally connected world.”

New AI learning tool

The event will also debut a new AI-enabled learning tool called Rozie.AI Synopsis. The platform provides real-time translations summaries key takeaways and personalized session recommendations. Attendees will be able to access this content by scanning a QR code at the start of most presentations.

ISC West 2026 will again include longstanding experiences such as Security Operations Centers sessions, RSA@ISC IT for security professionals, a SIA Security Megatrends briefing, an active shooter workshop, as well as tech talks.

For more event details and to register, go here.