Traka Expands Intelligent Asset Management Portfolio

Traka, an ASSA ABLOY company and provider of intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment, will showcase its latest asset control technology at ISC West 2026. The company will exhibit at Booth #7077, highlighting its newest electronic key cabinet, Core, along with a collaborative retail display created with fellow ASSA ABLOY company InVue.

Danny Garrido, President of Traka Americas, said the announcement of Core and the company’s relationship with InVue reflect Traka’s ongoing commitment to addressing customer needs with intelligent solutions that support operational safety and efficiency.

Compact Key Control for Growing Organizations

The Traka Touch Core is a compact electronic key cabinet built to provide professional grade key control for small and mid-sized organizations and multi-site operations. The standalone cabinet supports up to 20 secure key positions and delivers controlled access, automated key tracking and a tamper-proof audit trail. The system is designed to ensure organizations know who has each key and when it was taken or returned, while offering the reliability associated with Traka in a compact and affordable format.

Retail-Focused Collaboration

Attendees can also learn how Traka and InVue are working together to support retailers with solutions for both in-store and back-of-the-house environments. The partnership is focused on protecting and managing critical assets and merchandise.

Brian Davidson, Business Development Director for Retail & Distribution for Traka Americas, said the retail sector continues to evolve and operators require integrated and streamlined solutions to improve operations and manage the technology they handle each day. He said the collaboration with InVue brings together collective expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions for the retail market.

ISC West visitors are invited to stop by Booth #7077 to learn more about Core, InVue and Traka’s full portfolio of intelligent key and asset management solutions. Additional information is available at traka.com.