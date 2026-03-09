SIA Announces 2026 Women in Security Forum Power 100 Honorees

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the 2026 honorees for the SIA Women in Security Forum (WISF) Power 100, recognizing 100 women across the security industry for their achievements and leadership.

Presented annually by the SIA Women in Security Forum, the Power 100 honors women whose accomplishments are helping break barriers, redefine leadership and highlight the innovative contributions women bring to the security field.

“This year’s Power 100 selection process was extraordinarily competitive, which speaks volumes about the depth of talent across our industry. The women recognized on this list are leaders, innovators, mentors and changemakers who are shaping the future of security every day,” said Candice Aragon, chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum, co-chair of the WISF IlluminateHER Subcommittee and chief experience officer at PSA. “It was especially inspiring to see so many male allies nominate their female colleagues, demonstrating that advancing women in security is truly a shared commitment.”

According to Jenna Hardie, co-chair of the WISF IlluminateHER Subcommittee and director of marketing and PR at HiveWatch, the 2026 group represents one of the most diverse Power 100 classes to date.

“This year’s nominees encompass one of the most diverse Power 100 classes we’ve seen, with incredible professionals from all areas of the security industry, representing varied vertical markets, regions, expertise and career levels,” Hardie said. “The thread that pulls them together is the dedication to protecting their organizations, empowering the women around them, and giving back to the industry at a high level.”

Recognition at ISC West 2026

The Power 100 honorees will be recognized March 27 during ISC West 2026 at a special invite-only breakfast hosted by the Women in Security Forum before the show’s Day 3 keynote.

During the free keynote event presented by WISF and sponsored by Salto Systems, attendees will celebrate the Power 100 honorees and hear from guest speaker Jessica Barker. Barker will deliver a keynote presentation on cybersecurity, focusing on how human bias contributes to online manipulation and how psychology, sociology and neuroscience can help organizations better understand how cyber criminals operate.

Power 100 Announced Alongside International Women’s Day

The Power 100 announcement coincides with the celebration of International Women’s Day, a global day that recognizes the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women while calling for accelerated gender equality.

SIA supports International Women’s Day and launched the Women in Security Forum on the same day in 2018. In 2026, the association will celebrate the occasion by encouraging the Power 100 honorees, the WISF community and the broader security industry to help forge gender equality and support the theme #GiveToGain.

Supporting Women Across the Security Industry

The Women in Security Forum works to engage security professionals across the industry to promote, recruit and cultivate women’s leadership.

In addition to the Power 100 program, the forum offers initiatives such as the SIA Progress Award, which recognizes individuals advancing opportunities for women in security, and the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship, which supports educational advancement for a diverse security workforce.

Other activities include special events at ISC West and ISC East, volunteer initiatives, co-development of the Security LeadHER conference, sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards and networking and professional growth opportunities.