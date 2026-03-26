SIA Names Winners of 2026 New Products and Solutions Awards

The Security Industry Association presented its 2026 New Products and Solutions Awards on March 25 at ISC West, honoring winners across 23 categories in the program's latest edition since its 1979 founding.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) recognized innovative new products and services Tuesday at the 2026 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards ceremony, held on the Bridge Stage of the ISC West show floor.

Ones Technology claimed the program's highest honor, the Best New Product Award, for its BioAffix Secure I/O Distributor, submitted in the Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices & Peripherals — Wired category. According to the company, the product eliminates cascading electrical failures within access control panels through 20 independently protected outputs and native OSDP alarm integration, embedding supervised containment directly into the access control communication layer to improve power continuity for critical infrastructure environments.

The Judges' Choice Award went to EyePop.ai Incorporated for the EyePop.ai Platform, submitted in the Video Analytics category. The company describes the platform as enabling developers to build and deploy custom computer vision solutions in the cloud or on-premises.

Honeywell received the 2026 NPS Merit Award, which the SIA presents to an individual or company that demonstrates a commitment to the program's vision and mission and contributes to the advancement of SIA and the security industry overall.

SIA CEO Don Erickson praised the honorees, saying the NPS program highlights the most innovative security products available today and remains the industry's most trusted awards program for presenting new security technology solutions.

Christine Bergeron, chair of the SIA NPS Awards Committee and senior director of global physical security technology at Visa, credited both the presenting companies and the judging panel for another successful year.

First launched in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards program is billed as the security industry's premier product awards program. This year, 38 judges evaluated entries across 23 product and service categories. Award entries are on display through Friday, March 27, in the SIA NPS Display Area on the ISC West show floor.

Below is the full list of 2026 category winners and honorable mentions:

Access Control Hardware, Devices and Peripherals — Wired: Allegion, AdaptivIQ Technology

Access Control Devices and Peripherals Hardware — Wireless: Centrios, The Centrios Exit Trim

Biometrics: ROC, ROC Access Face1 — Honorable Mention: Ones Technology, RealSense and IDmachines, BioAffix Vision Platform

Commercial Monitoring Solutions: Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) in collaboration with Immix, SARA Alive Operating Inside Immix

Communications and Networking Solutions: LifeSafety Power, NetLink Connect NLC and NXB Network Connectivity Modules — Honorable Mention: Altronix, NetWaySP4TCW53

Convergence and Integration Solutions: AMAG Technology and SwiftConnect, Symmetry CONNECT 2.0 Networked by SwiftConnect

Countermeasures to Drone and Robot Threats: Spotter Global, GAX500-3D Powered by Compact Holographic 3D Radar Technology

Design, Diagnostic and Installation Tools: Vaidio, Vaidio 9.3 Camera Agent

Drone and Robot Solutions for Security: FieldAI, Field Foundation Models for Security and Patrol

Emergency and Mass Communication Systems: Telecor, eWear

Fire/Life Safety: Potter Electric Signal Company, The PotterNet-FOW Floor Overview Window

Identification Management and Credentialing (Nonbiometric): Secure Passage, Truman Identities by Secure Passage — Honorable Mention: Ones Technology, BioAffix NextBadge

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions (Physical) — Wired or Wireless: FiberRanger, FR300 Redundant System

Key/Equipment Assets Management Solutions: LEAF Community, LEAF Verified

Lock and Key Solutions: CyberLock, CyberKey Blue 4

Managed Services: EyeOTmonitor, ImageAssure

Mobile Solutions: Bearing, Physical Security Operations — Guard Force Management

Threat Detection and Response Solutions: Koshee Security, Koshee Protect — Honorable Mention: Ambient.ai, Ambient Pulsar

Threat/Risk Management Software Applications: Restrata, Rosa: resilienceOS' AI Assistant for Operational Resilience — Honorable Mention: Paramify, Paramify

Video Analytics: EyePop.ai Incorporated, EyePop.ai Platform — Honorable Mention: Brivo, Eeva

Video Surveillance Cameras: Honeywell, Bi-Spectrum Thermal Camera Series

Video Surveillance Data Storage: March Networks, Long Term Cloud Storage

Video Surveillance Management Systems: Lumana, AI Video Security Platform