Mission 500 Honors Industry Leaders, 5K/2K Winners at ISC West 2026

Mission 500 recognized security industry leaders and top race participants during its annual awards ceremony held March 26 at ISC West 2026.
The event, hosted at The Bridge on the show floor, brought together industry professionals to highlight contributions in service, philanthropy and community engagement, along with standout performances from the Mission 500 5K/2K held earlier that day at Sunset Park.
The 2026 Mission 500 Humanitarian Award was presented to Fredrik Nilsson, vice president of the Americas at Axis Communications. The award recognizes individuals in the security industry who demonstrate a strong commitment to giving back. Mission 500 noted Nilsson’s leadership in supporting charitable initiatives and embedding service into company culture.
The Corporate Social Responsibility Award was awarded to RX Global, recognizing the company’s ongoing efforts to support community initiatives. Mission 500 cited programs such as RXCares, which provides employees with time to volunteer and participate in fundraising and outreach efforts.
The Chairman’s Award, now in its second year, honored Jeffrey Eichenlaub, executive director at Serve All NY and a Mission 500 board member, as well as Phil Leverette, CEO of ECT Fire & Security. Both were recognized for their support of Mission 500 initiatives, including care pack builds and service efforts tied to the organization’s programs.
In addition to the awards, Mission 500 recognized winners from its 5K/2K race. Top finishers included Jacob Erdman, James Goddard and Brennen Quigley in the men’s division, and Cathy Hartwell, Amanda Hoskins and Courtney Terlecki in the women’s division. Alarm.com was named fastest team, while HID received recognition as best dressed team.
“The security industry is known for its dedication to protecting others, and it’s that same dedication that shines through in the way we serve others,” said Jason Lutz, chair of Mission 500. “While there is no one right way to give back, the people and organizations recognized here set an example of service we can all learn from.”
To view the full results of the 2026 Mission 500 5K/2K, go here.
Mission 500 is a nonprofit organization that works with the security industry to support children and communities in crisis across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.