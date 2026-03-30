Mission 500 Honors Industry Leaders, 5K/2K Winners at ISC West 2026

The 2026 Mission 500 Humanitarian Award was presented to Fredrik Nilsson, vice president of the Americas at Axis Communications. The award recognizes individuals in the security industry who demonstrate a strong commitment to giving back. Mission 500 noted Nilsson’s leadership in supporting charitable initiatives and embedding service into company culture.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award was awarded to RX Global, recognizing the company’s ongoing efforts to support community initiatives. Mission 500 cited programs such as RXCares, which provides employees with time to volunteer and participate in fundraising and outreach efforts.

The Chairman’s Award, now in its second year, honored Jeffrey Eichenlaub, executive director at Serve All NY and a Mission 500 board member, as well as Phil Leverette, CEO of ECT Fire & Security. Both were recognized for their support of Mission 500 initiatives, including care pack builds and service efforts tied to the organization’s programs.