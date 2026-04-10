DMP Owners Forum Draws Record Attendance, Honors Top Dealers

DMP set a new attendance record at its annual Owners Forum, drawing nearly 600 of its dealers and executives to Resorts World in Las Vegas, held the day before the opening of ISC West.

The forum's keynote set a clear strategic direction for DMP's dealer network, delivered in large part by Ken Francis, the company's newly appointed Executive Vice President of Video Solutions, who was, by his own count, just 38 days into the role. Francis brought an extensive background to the stage: past chapters include helping build what is now the Everon commercial business through a DMP panel integration, and eight years running Eagle Eye VMS, during which he pushed DMP to weave Eagle Eye's video into the Virtual Keypad experience.