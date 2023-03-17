VIVOTEK to feature VORTEX AI surveillance cloud service solution during ISC West 2023

VIVOTEK will feature its acclaimed cloud-based video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), VORTEX, during ISC West 2023, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from March 29-31 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center, booth #22015. VORTEX was launched in the United States late in 2022.

“VORTEX not only marks VIVOTEK’s grand debut in the subscriptions market, but also our ability to consolidate camera, app, web, cloud and deep learning technology into a cohesive and powerful AI surveillance solution,” explained ShengFu Cheng, VIVOTEK Vice President of Strategic Business. “VORTEX is a major breakthrough of VIVOTEK’s end-to-end surveillance solution for VSaaS, and it is also our first step in transitioning to a subscription-based model.”

VORTEX provides intelligent and easy-to-use data analysis services. What’s more, its hybrid cloud architecture allows it to transcend conventional storage frameworks. No longer is dedicated video management software or centralized management systems required to manage and process video data. Now, video data can be stored and analyzed via edge computing directly within the camera and backup in the cloud, significantly reducing time, cost, and bandwidth limitations of the past.

“Receive push notifications of deep-learning-based events on your smart device in real-time to never miss important messages again,” Cheng continued. “With VORTEX, managing a surveillance system is more effective and easier than ever before.”

The five advantages of VORTEX for SMB expansion:

Wide Camera Selection: 2-12 MP resolution, bullet, dome, turret, and 360 degree fisheye camera from entry level to high end model to meet different budget limitation and installation scenarios.

Crystal Clear Image Quality: Smart IR and WDR technologies to greatly elevate visibility in the most demanding environments.

Edge AI Analytics: Intelligent object recognition technology to accurately detect intrusion, line-crossing, and loitering detection of people and vehicles; with real-time notifications.

Hassle-Free, Zero Configuration: Install the system app by scanning a QR code and enjoy automatic firmware and AI software updates.

Trustworthy and Reliable: Locally designed, produced, and manufactured in Taiwan, VIVOTEK has built a strong brand reputation over its 22 years in the IP surveillance

VORTEX features powerful AI video analysis technologies, upgraded real-time detection and post-hoc search functionality, state-of-the-art deep search algorithms to convert metadata into searchable and quantifiable information and refine people, vehicle, and environment detection accuracy over time.

In addition to real-time alerts, VORTEX is capable of sieving through big data to identify or follow past events, and its hybrid cloud architecture allows for unlimited cloud archive, automatic backup, event management and instant sharing. All of these features are merged seamlessly to maximize operational efficiency and storage reliability while minimizing network interruptions and downtime.

VORTEX is a comprehensive end-to-end AI surveillance solution that seamlessly integrates deep-learning-based network cameras, cloud video management software, and cater to the diverse needs of VIVOTEK customers. Product training courses are also available to ensure the best surveillance experience.

For more information, please visit the official VORTEK website: https://vortexcloud.com/.