ISC West announces dynamic lineup of keynote speakers

NORWALK, Conn. – ISC West, in collaboration with premier sponsor the Security Industry Association (SIA), announced this year’s dynamic trio of speakers that will headline the Keynote Series at ISC West 2024. Industry professionals will be able to attend keynote presentations at the Main Stage, located in the Venetian ballrooms.

The SIA Women in Security Forum (WISF) Keynote will be held on Friday, April 12, following the SIA WISF Networking Breakfast and Power 100 Celebration. These sessions are complimentary to attend and open to all ISC West badge holders.

“The security industry is rapidly evolving and expanding to meet the technological needs of today and tomorrow,” said ISC Event Vice President Mary Beth Shaughnessy. “Each year at ISC West, we strive to showcase these advancements through our diverse offerings – particularly through our education program and keynote speakers. I hope attendees walk away from this year’s Keynote Series with greater understanding of how cutting-edge security innovations touch countless aspects of our lives from national security to our favorite sports leagues to workplace productivity and much more.”

“The 2024 ISC West Keynote Series examines three key growth areas in our industry, diving into critical topics in cybersecurity, sports security and emerging tech like generative AI, one of SIA’s top Security Megatrends for this year,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “These keynotes are complemented by a robust SIA Education@ISC conference program, where a wide array of industry leaders will share their security technology, business management and career growth expertise. With an outstanding keynote lineup, 100+ top-quality education sessions and special trainings like SIA’s Security Project Management seminar, Security Industry Cybersecurity Certification Review Course and Open Supervised Device Protocol Boot Camp, ISC West offers more insights this year than ever before.”

KEYNOTE SERIES

When: Wednesday, April 10, 9:00-9:45 a.m.

Speaker: Admiral Mike Rogers, former director, National Security Agency; former commander, US Cyber Command; and former chief, Central Security Service

Understanding cyber risks, threats and opportunities is now a critical knowledge area and a strategic imperative for every leader. Admiral Mike Rogers gives leaders and teams a big-picture view of the forces at play around the world as bad actors attempt to exploit the technological vulnerabilities of American industry to weaken both the economy and the nation’s security infrastructure – an issue of particular concern for energy, telecommunications, finance and technology companies.

Over the past few decades, Rogers has been instrumental in building the public-private partnerships, national and international policy frameworks and industry coalitions that he believes are key to successful cybersecurity efforts, and he is passionate about showing business leaders how to harness and support that network to ensure the safety and health of American enterprise.

When: Thursday, April 11, 9:00-9:45 a.m.

Speaker: Jeff Stonebreaker, senior vice president, safety and security, Major League Soccer

Join us for an engaging presentation by Jeff Stonebreaker as he shares real-world examples and actionable strategies surrounding security operations that can be applied across various industry segments. Drawing on his extensive background in the military and law enforcement, Stonebreaker will share insights into his career transition and the transferable skills that integrate with his work as a security practitioner in the world of professional sports.

This presentation will share a behind-the-scenes look at how Major League Soccer is leveraging data and analytics to enhance operations and inform strategic security decisions. Stonebreaker will present a unique case study on the “Messi Effect” – examining high-profile events that prompted the implementation of new security measures across various venues.

Gain valuable insights into the operational complexities surrounding screening processes, sensors and detection technology, as he discusses the league’s proactive approach to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of fans.

When: Friday, April 12, 10:10-11:00 a.m.

Speaker: Crystal Washington, technology trends expert and one of Forbes’ 50 Leading Female Futurists

The future of generative artificial intelligence (AI) is here, and you don’t have to look far to see it. Technologies like ChatGPT are quickly becoming the most effective and efficient way for busy business professionals to increase profits and productivity. But if you’re not using it, your competitors certainly will.

In this keynote, presented by the SIA Women in Security Forum and following a networking breakfast and celebration of the 2024 WISF Power 100 honorees, Crystal Washington will share her insights on how you can use this cutting-edge technology to drive performance and take business to the next level.

Attendees will leave with a better understanding of generative AI’s best applications and practices, limitations, and its ethical considerations for the workplace. Attendees will also learn how to integrate these tools into existing systems and how AI will impact different industries in the long term.

ISC West, the leading comprehensive and converged security trade event in the U.S., returns to Las Vegas this year at the Venetian Expo April 9-12 (SIA Education@ISC: April 9-11 | Exhibit Hall: April 10-12). For more details on keynote presentations or any other show programming, please visit https:/​/​www.iscwest.com.