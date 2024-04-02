CIAS celebrates 50 years of perimeter security at ISC West

“Over the past 50 years, we’ve built a solid business globally based on our passion to innovate in new technologies and operate with the utmost integrity by providing exceptional customer support,” said Raffaele De Astis, President and CEO, CIAS Security. “We look forward to further expansion in North America by developing new partnerships with integrators and pursuing additional projects with our existing customer base.”

Mr. De Astis noted that CIAS has been exporting into the US for 15 years. The company added an office and warehouse in Miami in 2016 and expanded operations last year with an office in Montreal, Canada and a full-time support team on the ground.

CIAS microwaves, fence-mounted and short-range radar systems are installed throughout the US. The company has successfully completed integrations to third party systems including (but not limited to) Avigilon’s Unity, Genetec’s Omnicast Pro and Security Center RSA, Milestone’s XProtect, Lenel’s OnGuard and L3 Harris’s Vigilis. The company’s intrusion detection technologies are FCC and IC certified and some have also undergone testing by organizations like the National Safe Skies Alliance.