CIAS celebrates 50 years of perimeter security at ISC West

CIAS Security, a global manufacturer of physical perimeter security systems based in Italy, will celebrate 50 years of perimeter security systems innovation at ISC West in April.
Last fall, the company announced its extended expansion into North America to provide a full-time presence in priority geographic and vertical markets. The company will be meeting with existing and potential partners in Vegas as it actively seeks to onboard additional integrators in the US and Canada.
“Over the past 50 years, we’ve built a solid business globally based on our passion to innovate in new technologies and operate with the utmost integrity by providing exceptional customer support,” said Raffaele De Astis, President and CEO, CIAS Security. “We look forward to further expansion in North America by developing new partnerships with integrators and pursuing additional projects with our existing customer base.”
Mr. De Astis noted that CIAS has been exporting into the US for 15 years. The company added an office and warehouse in Miami in 2016 and expanded operations last year with an office in Montreal, Canada and a full-time support team on the ground.
CIAS microwaves, fence-mounted and short-range radar systems are installed throughout the US. The company has successfully completed integrations to third party systems including (but not limited to) Avigilon’s Unity, Genetec’s Omnicast Pro and Security Center RSA, Milestone’s XProtect, Lenel’s OnGuard and L3 Harris’s Vigilis. The company’s intrusion detection technologies are FCC and IC certified and some have also undergone testing by organizations like the National Safe Skies Alliance.
“We also realize the growing demand to ensure cyber security of our systems for the critical infrastructure sites we protect,” Mr. De Astis said. “CIAS has implemented measures to ensure complete security against cyber-attacks of our systems at these high-risk sites,” he said.
The company’s full-time presence into North American last fall has allowed CIAS to more effectively penetrate the market on a daily basis. The North American team consists of Raffaele De Astis, Fabio Perri, Business Development/Sales and Cathy McHugh, Marketing Manager, who has been in the industry for over 15 years in North America having worked with several perimeter security and video management systems manufacturers.
“Our increased expansion into the Americas will strengthen CIAS's position as an industry leader in perimeter and outdoor security systems worldwide,” added Mr. De Astis.
People interested in learning more about CIAS can visit them at ISC West – Booth 7064.