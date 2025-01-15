Keynote speakers announced for ISC West 2025

ISC West, hosted in collaboration with premier sponsor the Security Industry Association (SIA), unveiled its 2025 Keynote Series. Featuring a powerhouse lineup of experts in cybersecurity, retail security, and leadership, each keynote will offer invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities transforming the field of security.

“We’re honored to present such a remarkable array of thought leaders at ISC West 2025,” said ISC Event Vice President Mary Beth Shaughnessy. “From tackling the latest cyber threats to reimagining safety for iconic landmarks and redefining leadership, these speakers will inspire and equip attendees with actionable strategies and spark new approaches to the problems we face.”

The Keynote Series is part of the broader SIA Education@ISC program, which is set to be the largest and most comprehensive educational offering ever with 120+ sessions and 220+ speakers. SIA Education@ISC brings together industry leaders to provide professionals with expertise in business strategies, security technology, and career development, and this year’s keynote speakers are an essential part of that.

“SIA is pleased to partner with ISC in presenting the largest SIA Education@ISC conference yet at ISC West 2025, featuring three impactful keynotes examining top growth areas in our industry—covering critical topics in cybersecurity, retail safety, and advancing women in security,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “This year’s attendees will benefit tremendously from the expert insights shared by keynote speakers Rachel Wilson, Will Bernhjelm, and Kate Maxwell, and these keynotes are complemented by a robust conference program featuring expertise in top security technology, business management, and career growth issues. With this impressive keynote lineup, 120+ premier education sessions, and special courses like SIA’s Security Project Management seminar, Security Industry Cybersecurity Certification Review Course, and SIA Open Supervised Device Protocol Boot Camp training, ISC West offers more robust learning opportunities this year than ever before.”

All Times PDT

Day 1 Keynote: The New Cyberthreat Landscape

Wednesday, April 2 | 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. | Main Stage

Rachel Wilson, Director of Cybersecurity, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Cyber risks are more prominent than ever. Rachel Wilson, renowned cybersecurity expert, will shed light on the fast-changing challenges in the digital threat landscape. Drawing on her experience, Wilson will provide practical steps organizations can take to fortify their defenses against sophisticated attacks.

Day 2 Keynote: Securing the Nation’s Largest Mall: Challenges and Innovations in Retail Safety

Thursday, April 3 | 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. | Main Stage

Will Bernhjelm, Vice President of Security, Mall of America

How is one of the nation’s most frequented destinations secured? Will Bernhjelm will explore the unique challenges the Mall of America faces while showcasing the technologies and strategies they employ to maintain safety. Attendees will gain insights into the complexities of managing security at this scale and its implications for the broader industry.

Day 3 Keynote: The Woman in the Arena, presented by SIA Women in Security Forum

Friday, April 4 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Main Stage

Kate Maxwell, Chief Technology Officer, Worldwide Defense and Intelligence, Microsoft

Kate Maxwell is set to deliver a powerful talk on leadership, resilience, and the courage to lead authentically. She will explore overcoming challenges to remain steadfast in your beliefs and inspire others through authenticity and innovation. Her message will resonate with those looking to lead with integrity in times of change.

The ISC West experience extends far beyond this noteworthy keynote lineup. With over 750 exhibitors, cutting-edge security solutions and products, and a comprehensive education program, ISC West 2025 continues to be the premier event for professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in security innovation. For more information, including event details and registration, please visit the ISC West website.