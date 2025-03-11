ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions ISC West Booth Preview

At ISC West this year, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Group brands will showcase their increasingly diverse and expanding range of products. The 2025 lineup includes:

Bruken DL-GS3550 Digital Glass Door Lock;

Control iD’s new iD Face Max;

Corbin Russwin ML2000 Series with MELR;

Medeco eCLIQ Schlage LFIC;

SARGENT 10x Line Bored Lock with Indicators; and

Securitech PARAMAXX access control solution.

This selection highlights the strength, variety, and versatility of ASSA ABLOY Group brands as they continue to present the best at ISC West.

Learn more at https://www.assaabloydss.com/en