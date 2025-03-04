i-PRO to feature advanced edge processing, next-gen video protection at ISC West 2025

At ISC West 2025, in booth #10037, i-PRO Co., Ltd. (formerly Panasonic Security) will unveil its latest advancements in edge computing cameras, featuring AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and mission-critical reliability. With a focus on adaptability, cybersecurity, and made-in-Japan technology, i-PRO will showcase why it stands behind its cameras with a 7-year warranty.

Attendees can explore i-PRO’s newest High-Zoom Bullet Camera lineup, designed for long-range security with powerful infrared (IR) capabilities and edge-processed AI analytics. These cameras feature automatic zoom functionality that enhances situational awareness. For example, the camera can remain in a wide-angle view until it detects a person or vehicle at a gate or entrance, at which point it instantly zooms in to facilitate positive identification and license plate recognition.

Another highlight is the Aero PTZ Camera, built to withstand category five hurricanes and extreme temperatures. Offering the longest nighttime IR illumination among PTZ cameras and supporting up to three simultaneous AI applications, this rugged device is one of the most advanced AI-powered PTZ cameras on the market today. i-PRO also plans to announce a new line of edge-processing cameras at ISC-West.

"Along with our latest innovative cameras, i-PRO remains committed to cybersecurity, data privacy, and unparalleled reliability,” said Gerard Figols, Chief Product Officer at i-PRO. “Our industry-leading 7-year warranty is a testament to our confidence in our products and why integrators trust us to deliver exceptional business value for every installation."

Additional Featured Security Products at ISC West:

X-Series Cameras with CV52 SoC —i-PRO's AI On-Site Learning Analytics solution, featuring AI Processing Relay for non-AI cameras and NextGen Ambarella Chipset with Docker Container support.

Corner Camera —Designed for correctional facilities, this ultra-durable, shock-resistant camera features advanced tamper detection and an industry-first IK11+ rating.

Active Guard 2.0 —A data-driven forensic search and alert platform for rapid threat identification. Version 2 includes new enhancements for data search and visualization. New integrations with third-party developers bring valuable new metadata directly into the VMS UI for the first time.

VideoInsight VMS and MonitorCast Access Control —A comprehensive security solution that streamlines operations, reduces costs, and enhances situational awareness in educational institutions. A new update to VideoInsight will be unveiled at ISC-West for the first time.

BWC4000 Body-Worn Camera—Features seamless integration with in-car video systems and the Video Insight VMS. Includes a 12-hour field-swappable battery for extended use.

Educational Sessions Featuring i-PRO:

i-PRO’s Senior Manager of Information Security and Data Privacy, Will Knehr, will host SIA education sessions on the following topics:

Mr. Knehr will also participate on the following SIA education panel:

For more information on i-PRO and ISC-West, and to explore i-PRO’s solutions, please visit https://lp.i-pro.com/1568-2025-ISCWest.html