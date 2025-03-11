Morse Watchmans to host "Key Truths" Trivia Game at ISC West 2025

Morse Watchmans is set to ignite ISC West 2025 with its first-ever live trivia experience, “Morse Watchmans’ Key Truths,” at booth 15109. This interactive contest challenges security market end users and integrators to prove their key control expertise for a chance to win a $150 Visa gift card and exclusive Morse Watchmans swag.

At Booth 15109, participants in the Morse Watchmans trivia can look forward to:

Tackling a challenging key-related question: Demonstrate your in-depth industry knowledge.

Accessing the exclusive KeyWatcher system: Answer correctly to secure a unique access code for the KeyWatcher system.

Selecting the winning key: Choose from multiple keys to unlock a $150 Visa gift card!

Claiming exciting rewards: Two grand prizes will be awarded daily—one before noon and one after noon on April 2 and 3—alongside exclusive Morse Watchmans swag and other prizes.

“Key control is at the heart of our commitment to security excellence, and ‘Key Truths’ represents a fun, innovative way to engage with industry professionals and end users,” said Tim Purpura, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Morse Watchmans. “We’re thrilled to kick off ISC West 2025 by challenging participants to showcase their expertise and experience our dedication to innovation and leadership.”

Morse Watchmans invites all ISC West attendees to take on the trivia challenge—just stop by booth 15109 to test your knowledge.