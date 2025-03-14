Leading security industry organizations to host "Kingpins & Cocktails" networking reception at ISC West

Four prominent security industry organizations have joined forces to host "Kingpins & Cocktails," an exclusive networking reception during ISC West 2025. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the iconic Peppermill on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Hosted by the Western Burglar & Fire Alarm Association (WBFAA), California Alarm Association (CAA), The CMOOR Group, and SD Marketing, this vintage Vegas-themed gathering offers industry professionals a unique opportunity to network in a relaxed, upscale environment away from the convention floor.

"Kingpins & Cocktails brings together the industry's decision-makers and innovators in a setting that captures the classic charm of Las Vegas," said David Morgan, Co-Founder at Security Dealer Marketing. "We've chosen the historic Peppermill, featured in the film 'Casino,' to create an authentic Vegas experience that stands apart from typical convention events."

Attendees will enjoy premium cocktails, gourmet appetizers, and entertainment that captures the essence of vintage Vegas, including special guest appearances and themed performances. The event provides a perfect atmosphere for meaningful conversations with peers, potential partners, and industry leaders.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, offering companies significant brand exposure to thousands of security industry professionals through comprehensive marketing campaigns before, during, and after ISC West.

Admission to "Kingpins & Cocktails" is by invitation and RSVP only at https://sd.marketing/kingpins-cocktails/.

Tickets will be available through host organizations and their sponsor partners. Security industry professionals attending ISC West are encouraged to visit the CAA or SD Marketing booths for more information.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact [email protected].