Alarm.com showcases market-expanding solutions at ISC West 2025

At ISC West, Alarm.com will showcase AI-powered crime prevention solutions and upcoming integrated fire safety capabilities in a single booth (#14039) alongside three Alarm.com companies: OpenEye, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), and recently acquired CHeKT. These services help Alarm.com partners deliver powerful security solutions, access new markets, and develop new recurring revenue streams.

“Previously, pursuing a market like remote video monitoring would have required an expensive multi-app, multi-vendor setup,” says Dan Kerzner, President, Platforms Business at Alarm.com. “Alarm.com’s ever-growing suite of integrated crime prevention and property protection solutions enables service providers to offer differentiated new services to customers on the platform they’re already installing at scale. This also results in more convenience and control for home and business owners who can manage their systems on one app.”

Total Property Protection

Unveiled at CES 2025, Alarm.com’s AI Deterrence (AID) is designed to automatically deter and prevent crimes before they can happen. AID uses artificial intelligence to deliver auto-generated adaptive verbal warnings when people are detected by Alarm.com cameras. At ISC West, Alarm.com will present upgrades to AID, such as alternative response modes that include voice tone and gender options plus the ability to customize the wording of the verbal messages.

Alarm.com also recently combined Remote Video Monitoring (RVM) with another award-winning solution, Smart Signal. With a single tap in the Alarm.com app, property owners can now quickly communicate critical information directly to their monitoring station to verify a true emergency or cancel a false alarm. Additionally, customers can see the status of their cameras (e.g., armed or disarmed) at a glance from a new RVM card in the app.

Expansion of Remote Video Monitoring with CHeKT

In February, Alarm.com announced the majority-stake acquisition of CHeKT—a natural extension of Alarm.com’s dedicated focus on RVM. The leading cloud platform for RVM, CHeKT provides subscription-based RVM capabilities that enable central stations and service providers to deliver high-value, proactive, crime-stopping services to commercial and residential subscribers. Monitoring station operators use CHeKT’s intuitive control room operator portal to quickly assess and respond to video alarm events.

CHeKT has cultivated deep relationships with monitoring stations across the globe and is compatible with many video camera brands as well as other security products. The acquisition of CHeKT will expand Alarm.com and OpenEye’s offerings and enable their partners to capture the growing market opportunity in the proactive video monitoring space.

Integrated Fire Safety Solutions

Alarm.com is expanding its commercial solutions portfolio with the launch of the EPX500 Fire Communicator, bringing seamless fire alarm connectivity to its trusted platform. Designed for broad compatibility with a wide range of fire panels, the EPX500 features Dual SIM LTE, ensuring reliable connectivity and eliminating the need for partners to stock multiple models.

“Our partners have consistently requested an integrated fire solution that they can install and monitor as part of Alarm.com’s unified commercial platform,” says Brian Lohse, General Manager, Alarm.com for Business. “We’re excited to add this capability into our lineup, allowing partners to leverage the same powerful remote service toolkit and installation workflows they rely on for other Alarm.com solutions.”

Each of the above products and capabilities will be on display during the ISC West show in Las Vegas, together with OpenEye’s enterprise commercial video solutions and SDS’ active shooter detection technology. Attendees are invited to visit Alarm.com, OpenEye, SDS, and CHeKT at their combined booth #14039 for live demonstrations.

Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally installed and monitored across the US and Canada as well as select international markets. For more information on the broader Alarm.com ecosystem of products and services, visit https://alarm.com.