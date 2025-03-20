AtlasIED returns to ISC West to showcase new security technology solutions

AtlasIED announces its return to ISC West 2025, where it will showcase its comprehensive and renowned Security Technology Solutions Ecosystem, featuring proven solutions along with a new ISC West debut, a brand new VoIP commercial-grade doorbell. ISC West attendees can explore these innovations in person in Las Vegas, NV, at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 2-4 at booth #30061.

The latest addition to AtlasIED’s security technology solutions catalog is the AtlasIED IP-DB, a VoIP commercial-grade doorbell designed for indoor, outdoor, and harsh environments. Equipped with a 2MP camera, RFID reader, and magnetic door lock control relays, it seamlessly integrates into the IPX Unified Communication ecosystem, enhancing AtlasIED’s extensive Security Technology Solutions Family.

Paired with the IP-CONSOLE-GH, it enables video and audio communication for secure guest access. Constructed with durable metal, it withstands harsh weather and vandalism, while IR LEDs ensure high-quality performance in low light. Supporting RFID and PIN code access, the IP-DB access control is an integral part of the AtlasIED security system, offering reliability, simple and durable design, and easy installation for door security needs.

“Since launching IntelliSee at last year’s show, we have received extremely positive feedback from users, and we are excited to bring another innovation to this year’s event,” stated Michael Peveler, VP of Sales for AtlasIED. “Our commitment to improving and expanding our security technology catalog is ongoing and relentless. ISC West provides the perfect platform for new announcements, and we look forward to showcasing our latest innovation to this year’s attendees.”

AtlasIED’s Security Technology Solutions Ecosystem offers a wide range of options to meet the safety and security needs of customers worldwide. Whether securing entire public arenas, school buildings, or healthcare facilities, AtlasIED can protect and enhance any security requirement.

IntelliSee enhances existing video surveillance systems by continuously monitoring live camera feeds for real-time threat detection and risk mitigation. The IntelliSee platform protects organizations and facilities against day-to-day risks, including slipping hazards, fallen persons, trespassing, loitering, unauthorized vehicles, and more. IntelliSee is also used for threat detection and notification regarding critical incidents like weapon detection and violent actions. For these urgent threats, IntelliSee can trigger lockdowns and emergency communications, as well as notify first responders through seamless integrations.

The AtlasIED IPX family comprises IP-based endpoints equipped with loudspeakers, microphones, and displays to deliver routine and urgent audio communications and visual alerts across indoor and outdoor facilities. New to the family is an IPX doorbell to leverage access control as part of the safety ecosystem and ensure that visitor access is quickly assessed and secured.

The IPX family integrates with InformaCast alert software, enhancing emergency communication and voice evac capabilities. Together, they provide audible and visual alerts on-site and to mobile devices, ensuring critical information about building status, lockdowns, evacuations, intruders, active shooters, and severe weather reaches everyone promptly and reliably.

To learn more, visit AtlasIED at booth #30061.