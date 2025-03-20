Invixium brings its new Enterprise Series biometric solutions to ISC West 2025

Invixium is set to exhibit its latest Enterprise Series biometric solutions at ISC WEST. Making its entry into the North American market is Invixium’s effectively priced IXM ROSTO (face + card) and IXM TOUCH 3 (finger + card). These new products are purposely designed with relevant features for the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) market. In addition, Invixium will also showcase its portfolio of end-to-end solutions for heavy industries and critical infrastructure.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to visit Invixium at ISC WEST,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President of Invixium. “We have achieved tremendous success in the industrial sector, and with the launch of the Enterprise Series, our goal is to deliver high-performance yet economical biometric solutions for the SMB market.”

The Enterprise Series solutions, IXM ROSTO and IXM TOUCH 3, are sleek and versatile biometric devices designed for fast and secure access control, workforce, and visitor management. ROSTO features dual cameras for fast face recognition and a 5″ IPS LCD touchscreen for a clear and user-friendly interface. Equipped with a large 1:50K user capacity and Wiegand and OSDP connectivity to leading Access Control Panels, it also supports RFID, mobile, and QR code credentials, providing versatile authentication options.

TOUCH 3 is the newest member of the best-selling TOUCH series, offering advanced fingerprint authentication. It features a vibrant and responsive 3.5″ IPS LCD touchscreen, providing a clear and user-friendly interface for easy interaction. Equipped with an FBI-certified 500 dpi optical fingerprint sensor, TOUCH 3 ensures precise and secure authentication.

Attendees can also experience IXM TITAN 2nd Generation, now faster than ever, with an exceptional speed and high throughput of 28 faces per minute. Celebrated as Invixium’s flagship solution, TITAN is NDAA-compliant and specifically designed to withstand the toughest industrial and critical infrastructure environments.

Another highlight will be Triax, Invixium’s RTLS-connected worker solution. This innovative, easy-to-deploy solution features a patented and scalable mesh network, compact hardware, and actionable dashboards that identify and eliminate productivity pinch points. It enhances site safety, reduces muster times, tracks equipment usage, and triggers alerts for worker-generated injuries, delivering significant labor savings and maximizing ROI.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience live demos of Invixium’s solutions at Stand 20103. Thanks to strategic partnerships and seamless integrations with esteemed technology partners, their solutions will also be exhibited at Genetec–Stand 13062, Galaxy Control Systems–Stand 3077, and Honeywell–Stand 18059.

