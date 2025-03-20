RGB Spectrum to "redefine" command and control at ISC West 2025

RGB Spectrum, a leader in mission-critical video solutions for real-time decision support, will showcase its next-generation control room technology at ISC West 2025, held at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Attendees visiting Booth #7050 will experience a fully immersive control room setting featuring RGB Spectrum’s latest innovations, expanded technology partnerships, and interactive demonstrations that redefine real-time data visualization for command-and-control applications.

Seamless Multi-User Control with XtendPoint

At the core of RGB Spectrum’s showcase is the XtendPoint KVM-over-IP solution, designed to empower operators with secure, high-performance control of remote systems, whether across a single facility or an entire enterprise. For mission-critical environments such as emergency communications centers, police command operations, and security operations centers (SOCs), XtendPoint streamlines decision-making by providing real-time access to essential data.

Expanding the Command-and-Control Ecosystem: Zio AV-over-IP Platform Integration

RGB Spectrum’s Zio AV-over-IP platform extends the XtendPoint solution’s functionality, delivering seamless video wall and display integration for mission-critical environments. On display will be the Zio W4008 series, supporting a mix of local baseband, IP video, and web-based inputs. The integration with XtendPoint connects video walls to operator consoles, enhancing situational awareness and workflow efficiency over networks.

Future-Ready Control Room Consoles by Tresco

Complementing RGB Spectrum’s control room setting, Tresco’s AEGIS console and Compose control room furniture configurator will be on display, demonstrating flexibility, performance, and operator ergonomics. Developed to meet the most pressing challenges in modern control room environments, AEGIS ensures rapid deployment and streamlined procurement, while Compose simplifies design and customization.

Key advantages include:

Performance-driven design —Ergonomic, intuitive workspaces that enhance efficiency and reduce fatigue.

Streamlined procurement —Faster quoting and purchasing with real-time pricing transparency.

Future-proof adaptability —Scalable solutions that evolve with operational needs.

Seamless integration—Built to work with existing control room technologies, ensuring a cohesive ecosystem.

An Immersive Operator Experience: Cutting-Edge Display Technology

RGB Spectrum’s full-scale control room demo at ISC West 2025 provides an interactive environment where visitors can experience the future of operator workflows. The booth will feature:

RGB Spectrum’s new 43” curved monitors , offering an immersive 360-degree viewing experience.

, offering an immersive 360-degree viewing experience. Samsung’s 98” LED video wall display and 24” desktop monitors for enhanced visualization.

for enhanced visualization. Custom seating solutions by Concept Seating , optimizing comfort for 24/7 operations.

, optimizing comfort for 24/7 operations. A custom-built mount by AMD, ensuring seamless integration and stability.

Experience the Future of Command and Control—Plus a Bourbon Tasting!

Attendees are invited to Booth #7050 for a live demo of RGB Spectrum’s command-and-control solutions and to interact with the latest in video wall processing and operator-centric technologies. To top it off, enjoy a bourbon tasting experience on Thursday, April 3rd, from 3:30pm to 5:00pm while engaging with industry experts on how the right technology can revolutionize mission-critical operations.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit us at https://www.rgb.com/isc-west.