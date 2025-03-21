Shooter Detection Systems to showcase new, enhanced solutions at ISC West 2025

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com company and a provider of gunshot detection solutions, will participate in the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West) in Las Vegas, NV, from March 31-April 4, 2025. At the event, SDS will showcase the advanced SDS Perimeter Outdoor Gunshot Detection System, reveal new software upgrades, and conduct demonstrations highlighting both on-premise and cloud-based gunshot detection solutions.

SDS has established itself in the gunshot detection market by combining purpose-built acoustic and infrared sensors with proprietary detection algorithms, providing an impressive 99.9% gunshot detection accuracy. These sensors integrate seamlessly with video surveillance, access control, and software notification systems, enhancing situational awareness during gun-related security incidents.

Introducing the SDS Perimeter Outdoor Gunshot Detection System

SDS Perimeter is an integral part of the SDS gunshot detection portfolio. Its building or pole-mounted sensor extends shot detection to building perimeters and helps secure parking lots, stadiums, loading docks, guard stations, and more.

"The launch of SDS Perimeter not only expands our existing capabilities to the exterior of buildings, it also extends protection to vulnerable sites such as venues and other locations where the public gathers outdoors,” said James Reno, Vice President of Commercial Sales for Alarm.com and SDS. “This expansion addresses a growing market need for an accurate, comprehensive gunshot detection solution that covers both indoor and outdoor environments and, most importantly, delivers peace of mind to our partners, their clients, and the public.”

On-Prem and Cloud-Based Gunshot Detection Solutions

SDS now offers both an on-premise solution and a cloud-based version of their SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection System.

SDS Enterprise represents the on-prem solution, and ISC West attendees will be able to preview upcoming capabilities such as georeferenced mapping and an intuitive new interface where sensors can be managed within a single web-based application, providing seamless indoor and outdoor mapping for a unified user experience.

The cloud-based solution, SDS Powered by Alarm.com, enables organizations to implement gunshot detection within the Alarm.com for Business platform, integrating shot detections with their cloud-managed devices such as cameras, access control, intrusion systems, and other commercial applications.

Expanded ISC West Presence

SDS will be exhibiting within Alarm.com’s expanded booth space alongside fellow Alarm.com companies OpenEye and CHeKT at ISC West. “This joint exhibition emphasizes our collective commitment to developing advanced security solutions that effectively safeguard lives and properties,” said Kendra Noonan, Director of Communications for SDS. “This is an exciting move for SDS, as it not only offers convenience for our partners but also allows us to best showcase the synergies among our solutions.”

Shooter Detection Systems will be at ISC West in Booth 14039. For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com.