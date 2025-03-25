Boon Edam to highlight next-gen secured entry solutions and service innovations at ISC West

Boon Edam Inc., a leader in physical security entrance products, is raising the bar for security entrances at ISC West 2025, unveiling the latest advancements and expanded service offerings at stand #23075. This year’s showcase includes expanded service offerings, advanced entrance solutions, and new technology integrations that reinforce Boon Edam’s commitment to securing facilities across industries.

“At Boon Edam, we recognize that security isn’t just about solutions—it’s about partnerships. At ISC West, we’re showcasing our commitment to customer-driven innovation with entrance solutions designed to address evolving threats, backed by the expert service and support our customers depend on,” said Patrick Nora, President and Managing Director, Boon Edam. “We invite attendees to visit our booth to discover how we can help build a comprehensive and resilient security strategy.”

Boon Edam will have these secured entry solutions on display at ISC West stand #23075:

Speedlane Compact Optical Turnstile with Alcatraz AI Rock X

The Speedlane Compact is a space-efficient optical turnstile that delivers seamless security while preventing unauthorized access. At ISC West, it will be demonstrated with Alcatraz AI’s Rock X, providing frictionless, hands-free identity verification authentication through advanced facial authentication recognition.

Tourlock 180 Security Revolving Door with Dual Biometric Options

The Tourlock 180 is a high-security revolving door designed to eliminate tailgating and ensure only one authorized person enters per cycle. It is being showcased with two biometric integration options: Alcatraz AI's Rock X on one side and the new Iris ID iA1000 on the other, demonstrating flexible high-security solutions for different authentication preferences and requirements. The Rock X provides frictionless facial authentication recognition with tailgating detection, while the iA1000 delivers highly accurate iris and facial recognition for environments requiring enhanced security protocols.

Circlelock Solo Interlocking Portal with Alcatraz AI Rock

The Circlelock Solo offers unmanned entrance security, using an interlocking system to allow only one person to pass through at a time. The portal will feature Alcatraz AI’s Rock facial authentication recognition technology, reinforcing its role in high-security, multi-factor authentication environments.

Turnlock 150 Full-Height Turnstile with BE Secure

The Turnlock 150 delivers robust, full-height access control for indoor and outdoor applications. Now featuring the integrated BE Secure system, it leverages advanced Time-of-Flight (TOF) and AI technology to detect and prevent piggybacking. When two individuals attempt to enter with a single credential, the system automatically locks the turnstile, ensuring that only one person passes at a time.

Lifeline Speedlane Swing Optical Turnstile

The Lifeline Speedlane Swing is the slimmest optical turnstile available, offering a sleek, space-saving design without compromising security. Its swinging glass barriers and intelligent sensors provide accurate tailgating detection and intelligent user guidance for smooth, secure entry.

Expanded Service and Support Offerings

Beyond product innovations, Boon Edam is enhancing its service offerings to help customers maximize the performance and longevity of their security entrances. Representatives from the company’s service team will be available on-site to discuss new maintenance and support programs, offering tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each facility.

Boon Edam will also host a happy hour at its stand #23075 on Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., offering attendees an opportunity to network, discuss industry trends, and explore the latest in secured entry solutions.

For more information about Boon Edam’s product offerings, visit ISC West stand #23075 or go online to www.boonedam.com.