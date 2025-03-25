    1. ISC West

    SAFR to showcase AI computer vision, unified facial recognition ecosystem at ISC West 2025

    March 25, 2025
    To experience SAFR's unified ecosystem and comprehensive AI solutions lineup at ISC West, visit booth #25089.
    Related To: SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc.
    67e2fae2e49a8772a55d3aa0 Ceb01aaf85833f2e5642eef84e8a291e

    SAFR from RealNetworks invites ISC West 2025 attendees to experience its suite of AI-powered solutions at booth #25089.

    "Today's security challenges demand more than isolated point solutions—they require seamlessly integrated systems that work together as a unified whole," said Charisse Jacques, President of SAFR. "Our Unified Facial Recognition Ecosystem represents a fundamental shift in how organizations manage access across their enterprise, bringing unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and scalability through a single cohesive platform."

    At the center of SAFR's Unified Facial Recognition Ecosystem are these core components:

    • One Database to Manage Everything—Eliminating silos with centralized identity management

    • Unified/Shared Watchlist—Ensuring consistent recognition across all deployment points with PACs/VMS integration

    • Forensic Search—Enabling rapid investigation across all connected systems

    • Facial Recognition Analytics—Providing actionable intelligence and operational insights

    • Enterprise Class Solution—Delivering the reliability, security, and scalability demanded by organizations of all sizes

    Visitors to booth #25089 will experience the speed and efficiency of its ecosystem of face-based access control, edge-computing facial recognition cameras, and mobile solutions. SAFR will also showcase how its innovative product lineup integrates with leading PACS and VMS systems to provide real-time identity verification at entry points and throughout facilities.

    To experience SAFR's unified ecosystem and comprehensive AI solutions lineup at ISC West, visit booth #25089 or learn more at www.safr.com.

    SAFR SCAN achieves perfect score in industry-standard anti-spoofing test