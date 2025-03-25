Morse Watchmans to bring robust key management to ISC West 2025

Morse Watchmans is highlighting its lineup of key management solutions at booth 15109 at ISC West 2025. The company will feature its Emergency Key Grab (EKG) Kit designed to enhance security and streamline crisis response across multiple sectors, including schools, hospitals, airports, public venues, government buildings, data centers, and other critical environments.

Morse Watchmans is also pleased to introduce ISC West attendees to Jordan Andrews, the recently appointed Sales Manager—a significant enhancement to the company’s growth strategy. With extensive experience in sales management, business development, and strategic leadership in the security and information technology sectors, Andrews will lead domestic sales operations and eventually expand his responsibilities to oversee global sales efforts.

“We’re excited to reconnect with our industry partners and demonstrate how our proven key management solutions continue to deliver unmatched performance and reliability in today’s evolving threat landscape,” said Tim Purpura, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Morse Watchmans. “We are equally thrilled to introduce our new Sales Manager, Jordan Andrews, who will be at the booth to help our customers navigate our offerings and tailor solutions to meet their unique challenges.”

At ISC West 2025, Morse Watchmans will showcase:

SmartKey Electronic Locker Systems: Secure, track, and control access to larger assets. These systems are engineered to integrate seamlessly with existing business systems such as access control, providing personal metal locker storage for one or multiple users.

Secure, track, and control access to larger assets. These systems are engineered to integrate seamlessly with existing business systems such as access control, providing personal metal locker storage for one or multiple users. KeyBank Touch Key Access Control System: A secure solution that simplifies the management of large quantities of keys through a bright 7-inch touchscreen interface, capable of managing up to 18,000 keys and 10,000 users per site.

A secure solution that simplifies the management of large quantities of keys through a bright 7-inch touchscreen interface, capable of managing up to 18,000 keys and 10,000 users per site. Emergency Key Grab (EKG) Kit: A trusted solution that provides rapid, secure access to facility keys during emergencies. The kit comes with all necessary materials and expert guidance to help facilities implement an effective key control policy.

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth 15109 at ISC West 2025 to learn more about how Morse Watchmans’ solutions can enhance security and streamline crisis response across diverse sectors.

For more information about innovative key management solutions, please visit the Morse Watchmans website.