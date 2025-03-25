Iris ID to showcase next-gen biometric identity solutions at ISC West 2025

Iris ID will be demonstrating their latest breakthrough contactless biometric identity authentication solutions at ISC West 2025 in booth #28057. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the company's latest identity portfolio of products, including the advanced IrisAccess iA1000 and IrisTime iT100, designed for easy integration into security and time management ecosystems.

"As security threats grow in frequency and sophistication, organizations need the unparalleled identity authentication accuracy that only iris and face fusion biometrics deliver," said Mohammed Murad, Vice President of Iris ID. "Our iris fusion solutions combine the latest advancements in iris+face technologies, user convenience, and reliability to elevate security and time and attendance applications.”

The recently released IrisAccess iA1000 is a multi-modal iris and facial recognition device employing Iris-Face Fusion technology for fast, contact-free authentication. Key features include dual iris and face recognition cameras, a circular LCD screen for intuitive user guidance, and robust security protocols such as AES 256-bit encryption and Presentation Attack Defense. Designed for use in a wide range of applications—from access control to public security—the iA1000 supports biometric capture from distances between 30 to 60 cm (12-32 inches).

The IrisTime iT100 Iris and Face Recognition System is a non-contact biometric time and attendance solution integrating iris and facial recognition. With simultaneous capture of iris and face biometric data, the iT100 provides flexible authentication modes for a wide range of deployment environments. Features include automatic tilt adjustment, a 7-inch multi-touch display that simplifies on-device enrollment, and an open Android platform to support third-party application development.

To learn more about Iris ID solutions, stop by ISC West booth 28057 or visit us online at www.irisid.com.