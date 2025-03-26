Corsight AI to open ISC West with AI-powered security in the spotlight

With ISC West 2025 set to open next week in Las Vegas, security professionals are turning their attention to artificial intelligence as a growing tool in the fight against crime. Among the companies demonstrating advanced AI solutions is Corsight AI, which will showcase its facial intelligence technology amid rising concerns over public safety and retail theft.

The event comes as violence and organized crime continue to rise worldwide, pushing law enforcement agencies and private security firms to look for more effective tools. “We are witnessing a significant increase in security threats worldwide, from urban crime to organized violence,” said Shai Toren, CEO of Corsight AI. “AI-driven facial intelligence is becoming an essential tool for security professionals to identify and respond to threats more effectively.”

Corsight AI’s technology delivers reliable real-time analytics in demanding environments, enabling authorities and security teams to quickly identify people of interest while adhering to privacy regulations. It excels in real-world conditions, including low-light settings, crowded public spaces, and fast-moving scenarios—where traditional security measures often fall short.

Beyond identifying specific individuals, the platform can detect appearance patterns that may indicate potential threats, providing security teams with an additional layer of intelligence to prevent incidents before they escalate.

The retail industry is also dealing with increasing losses due to theft and fraud. In the U.S., shoplifting and organized retail crime have led to billions of dollars in losses, with businesses struggling to curb the trend. “Traditional security measures are not enough to stop shoplifting, organized retail crime gangs, and employee fraud,” said Shay Poleg, North America Sales Director at Corsight AI. “Retailers are now looking at AI-driven solutions to detect known offenders, prevent losses, and create safer shopping environments.”

At ISC West, Corsight AI will host a closed roundtable discussion with representatives from Mall of America, where they will share insights into how they are leveraging Corsight AI’s facial intelligence technology to enhance security and keep the Mall safe for visitors and staff. The discussion is expected to highlight real-world applications of AI in large-scale commercial environments, offering valuable perspectives for security professionals attending the event.

ISC West 2025 will bring together industry experts, government officials, and technology providers to discuss the latest advancements in security. All major security brands are set to attend, showcasing cutting-edge solutions to address rising crime and safety concerns.