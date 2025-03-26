Johnson Controls to unveil new solutions and collaborations at ISC West 2025

Johnson Controls is excited to reveal new products and solutions across its security portfolio at Booth 18033 at ISC West in Las Vegas, March 31-April 4. The company will highlight how its breadth of offerings and products enhance safety, improve automation, and advance real-time situational awareness for customers.

“As security threats grow more complex, organizations need intelligent, integrated solutions that enhance both protection and efficiency,” said Faisal Pandit, vice president and general manager of Global Security Products at Johnson Controls. “Through AI-driven automation, edge-based analytics, and industry-leading intelligence, we are delivering security technologies to customers that strengthen security operations and help businesses make more informed decisions that go beyond security.”

Johnson Controls is driving advancements to help customers streamline operations and make data-driven decisions in real-time, a critical upgrade for many customers. For example, according to a study by Forrester Consulting, 70% of respondents believed that optimized, real-time alerting would have helped them significantly or totally reduce the harm of the most serious or disruptive events their organization faced.

“At Johnson Controls, we are committed to empowering enterprises with intelligent, seamless, and proactive security solutions,” said Greg Parker, global vice president, lifecycle solutions, Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. “By listening to our customers and fostering strategic collaborations, we continue to innovate with integrated offerings that can simplify security operations without sacrificing safety. From building out security and fire solutions to meet the specific needs of non-acute healthcare and correctional facilities to our latest advancements in access control and video surveillance, we’re delivering smarter, more resilient, and cost-effective security solutions that help organizations protect what matters most, across industries.”

At ISC West 2025, Johnson Controls will showcase its comprehensive security products, solutions, and services, designed for fully integrated, intelligent, and automated enterprise security platforms.

Products/Solutions:

Software House C•CURE IQ 3.10 includes powerful new features such as seamless indoor/outdoor maps, enhanced video clip management features, and a new set of dashboards as part of the Security Intelligence suite. This will significantly increase prioritized security focus and response by unifying access control and video surveillance workflows.

Software House iSTAR G2 controllers are revamped to support more doors per panel with up to 8 readers and 1 million cardholders and are now OSDP-verified, with the portfolio of OSDP-supporting products extending through to a new family of industry-first OSDP Input/Output modules for unmatched protection with OSDP end-to-end encryption.

End-to-End Security Solution with Kantech, Exacq, DSC, and Illustra brings together four systems into a seamlessly integrated platform: Kantech Access Control, Exacq Video Management, DSC Intrusion Detection, and Illustra Cameras. The technologies combine to provide a unified, interoperable, and scalable security ecosystem for commercial and enterprise applications.

PowerG + elevates the reliable, field-proven PowerG control panel and sensor technology to the next level and maintains its status of having the longest range on the market.

IQ Panel 5 , the newest iteration of the IQ Panel, introduces trailblazing control panel capabilities, future-ready updates, and the leading wireless connectivity of PowerG +.

Attendees will also see expanded comprehensive life safety solutions for non-acute healthcare and correctional facilities.

Collaborations:

New offering with Threat Extinguisher to help ensure peace of mind in health care, education, government settings, and more with an easy-to-use, non-lethal defense solution to neutralize security threats.

New initiative with Gallagher Security, a global leader in integrated technology solutions, to deliver industry-specific solutions that help customers safeguard their people, assets, and operations.

Johnson Controls proudly celebrates its 140th anniversary in 2025, commemorating a remarkable legacy of innovation and leadership in smart, safe, healthy, and sustainable solutions. Since the invention of the first thermostat, the company has led the way with more than 8,000 active patents and $3 billion invested in engineering, research & development over the past decade. Johnson Controls continues to redefine building performance, driving the next era of smart, sustainable, and autonomous buildings, transforming industries, and powering its customers’ missions.

To learn more about Johnson Controls latest security products and solutions, come to Booth 18033 at ISC West and visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/security.