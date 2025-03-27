Nice, 2GIG, and HySecurity return to ISC West with a dedicated partner-first experience

Nice, a leader in home and business management solutions, today announced it will showcase its latest lineup of smart security innovations from Nice, 2GIG, and HySecurity at ISC West 2025, taking place March 31 to April 4 in Las Vegas.

At ISC West 2025, Nice is taking a more focused approach. Rather than a traditional booth on the show floor, the company will host its full experience in a dedicated meeting room—Titian 2306, Level 2—created to encourage deeper conversations, hands-on training, and stronger connections with dealers and partners. This off-floor setting offers a more intentional environment centered on learning, engagement, and innovation.

Attendees can stop by and experience live product demonstrations, explore early-access technologies, and get a closer look at new launches that blend modern aesthetics with high-performance engineering. In addition to forthcoming unveilings, Nice will feature top-performing products introduced over the past year—reinforcing its commitment to delivering connected, intelligent solutions that drive value for dealers, integrators, and end users alike.

“ISC West is where the future of security comes to life, and Nice is proud to lead that future,” said Jeff Shaw, Chief Product Officer at Nice North America. “From next-gen sensors to intuitive gate automation, we’re giving professionals powerful tools to solve real-world challenges with efficiency, flexibility, and style.”

Product Highlights Include:

2GIG 345S Sensor Line

The all-new 345S Sensor Line replaces the iconic 345MHz series with modern sensors that are as attractive as they are intelligent. Designed to blend seamlessly into residential and commercial environments, these sensors feature improved range, battery life, and a convenient encrypted/unencrypted toggle—reducing inventory complexity for installers.

E+ Extended Range Sensors

With coverage up to 1.2 miles, 2GIG E+ Extended Range intrusion and notification sensors deliver unmatched reliability for large properties and light commercial installations. Their wireless power and flexibility open the door to broader protection without added infrastructure.

Juno Residential Gate Operator

Juno offers a sleek, compact solution for modern residential gate automation. It’s powerful, easy to install, and designed to impress with streamlined aesthetics that suit any home—perfect for installers seeking performance and design without compromise.

Throughout the event, dealers and partners can participate in daily product trainings led by experts from Nice, 2GIG, and HySecurity. Each training is designed to deliver practical insights and sales-ready knowledge on the latest innovations in security and automation. Guests will also get an exclusive first look at the newest products and solutions ahead of official launches.

“Everything we’re doing at ISC West this year is about delivering value to our partners,” said Donnie McVicker, Chief Sales Officer at Nice North America. “We’re bringing new technologies, meaningful trainings, and some fun to make sure our dealers leave energized and better equipped to grow their business.”

To thank attendees for visiting, Nice will offer all-day giveaways featuring branded merchandise and products. As a highlight, one lucky guest will win the Grand Prize—a trip to ISC West 2026, simply for stopping by the room. To make the experience even more welcoming, Nice will be hosting a breakfast product tour each morning before the exhibit floor opens.

Additional details about the Nice security solutions will be available at the Nice meeting room (Titian 2306, Level 2) at ISC West from April 2-4.

To register for a training, product tour, or pre-show breakfast, click here.

For more information about Nice, please visit niceforyou.com. For product imagery, click here.