HID unveils new OMNIKEY SE Plug at ISC West

HID is proud to introduce the new OMNIKEY SE Plug reader at ISC West, an ultra-compact and cable-free RFID reader for mobile use cases. Designed with convenience and security in mind, the reader fits in a pocket or bag and is ideal for remote workers and field workforces to securely access business systems, applications, and networks.

OMNIKEY SE Plug offers multi-device compatibility—working with laptops, tablets, and smartphones using a USB-C interface and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for enhanced security against phishing and credential theft.

Ideal for modern, hybrid workplaces, the OMNIKEY SE Plug is engineered for diverse environments —from healthcare facilities providing passwordless authentication anywhere, anytime, to electronic health records, to law enforcement agencies enabling officers in the field to securely access databases or criminal records while on patrol.

“With OMNIKEY SE Plug we are taking convenience and security to the next level in today’s connected workplaces,” explains Thierry Roz, managing director, Extended Access Technologies RFID Business Unit at HID. “With hybrid work becoming the norm and mobile devices expanding, organizations need seamless, secure, and scalable authentication solutions to help their mobile employees perform their tasks onsite or on the go.”

Benefits include:

Superior Security and Compliance: The OMNIKEY SE Plug supports FIDO2, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and various credential formats, ensuring a highly secure, passwordless authentication experience. Additionally, it meets stringent cybersecurity regulations and high-security standards, making it ideal for organizations that require enhanced data protection and regulatory compliance. Seamless Integration Across Systems: With desktop and embedded models, organizations can effortlessly connect authentication to their existing infrastructure—delivering a fully integrated security ecosystem.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Designed for ease of deployment, this solution requires no additional drivers. Employees can instantly authenticate across multiple devices without complex setup, ensuring a frictionless user experience. Mobility-Friendly Reader: Its compact, USB-C-key design is the ideal companion for remote, mobile, and hybrid employees. Whether accessing secure databases from home, logging into a corporate shared workstation, or authenticating at a POS terminal, users benefit from a portable, hassle-free authentication tool that travels with them.

The new OMNIKEY SE Plug Reader is debuting at ISC West 2025, booth #8053.