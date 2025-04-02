Mercury Security returns to ISC West to showcase new app development environment

Mercury Security returns to ISC West to highlight a new addition to their controller platform—the Mercury embedded application environment, an open platform that enables technology partners and OEMs to develop and deploy custom applications directly on Mercury MP Controllers.

“We have a lot of exciting things happening at Mercury, and a dedicated booth at ISC West is the perfect place to showcase them,” said Steve Lucas, vice president of sales at Mercury Security. “We are excited to show customers the Mercury embedded application environment running on Mercury MP Intelligent Controllers, along with a range of new solutions targeting the platform. We’re giving our partners the ability to develop directly on the controller, unlocking new levels of system intelligence at the edge.”

This platform brings real-time logic processing to the edge—reducing latency, increasing availability, and enhancing system redundancy.

By shifting intelligence closer to the door, the platform improves system responsiveness, minimizes network dependency, and enables advanced operational features. It also simplifies interoperability, seamlessly integrating controllers, IoT devices, elevators, readers, locks, and more.

For access control and IoT ecosystem stakeholders who need a secure, scalable, and customizable platform, the Mercury embedded application environment delivers unmatched flexibility—supporting third-party app integration and enabling custom business logic to run directly on the controller. Instead of just linking a reader to a management system for access decisions, Mercury controllers act as a nexus, integrating multiple systems and devices for broader functionality and stronger performance.

“The access control industry is shifting toward more decentralized, intelligent security systems,” said Daniel Gundlach, vice president, head of the Physical Access Control Solutions business unit in North America at HID. “Our embedded application environment gives our partners the tools to build smarter, more adaptable solutions that align with today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.”

At ISC West, Mercury is showcasing the broad capabilities of its embedded application environment in collaboration with key launch partners and their certified apps:

ASSA ABLOY HES KS210 OSDP Access Control Server Cabinet Lock : With the Mercury KS210 device app, OEMs can now quickly & easily add support for up to 32 KS210 OSDP server cabinet locks without the need to build custom integrations.

HID pivCLASS : Enables pivCLASS support on Mercury MP Intelligent Controllers, adding PKI-based authentication at the door to meet security standards required in government facilities and other regulated industries.

SecuriThings : This system-class app simplifies security audits by discovering devices on the network and generating detailed reports on their status, including firmware versions, host connectivity, and other key security metrics.

Viakoo: This SaaS application maintains system health across CPS environments, such as physical security. System reliability is ensured with real-time monitoring, vulnerability identification, lifecycle data, and other critical details. Viakoo takes action to remediate vulnerabilities with firmware updates, password rotations, and certificate management.

Mercury MP Controllers support a wide range of consistent standards, including OSDP, MQTT, and TLS, ensuring interoperability across access control, building automation, and IoT applications.

The Mercury embedded application environment is available for developers now. For more information, visit the website.